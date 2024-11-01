Mopar Unleashes All-Electric Plymouth GTX Muscle Car For SEMA

“The Gentleman’s Muscle Car” is more electrifying than ever.

(Stellantis)

Looking at its drag strip pedigree, appearance as the apex ride in 2009’s Fast 8 and its continually in-demand status on the aftermarket, it’s clear that the Plymouth GTX fashioned a fine legacy in an extremely short lifespan—production only lasted from 1967 to 1971 and numbered just under 45,000 examples. The latest evidence of that legacy is a GTX’s upcoming appearance at SEMA 2024 over five decades after discontinuation. But this isn’t your neighborhood gearhead’s pet project.

(Stellantis)

For better (if you’re a fan of EV tech) or worse (if you’re a fan of HEMI V8s), the Plymouth GTX Electromod Concept is a pure EV. But like any good restomod, careful attention has been paid to honoring the styling of what was venerably known as “The Gentleman’s Muscle Car” in a way that makes it immediately recognizable to fans. However, refreshed details are evident upon closer inspection. That striking “Frostbite Blue” paint coat comes from the Dodge Challenger palette. The front splitter and low-profile spoiler are carbon fiber, and the body-colored bumpers have been shaved and tucked into the fenders.

(Stellantis)

The hood is a one-off featuring dual “functional air extractors” (not intakes), beneath which is a 400-volt, 250-kilowatt electric drive module (EDM) and a battery pack. Instead of NOS tanks in the trunk, there are three more battery packs enclosed in an aluminum frame, and the charging port is accessible via a classic flip-top fuel cap manufactured to 1960s/1970s-era spec. Output is approximately 335 horsepower, and driving range is an estimated 250 miles.

Under the hood of the Plymouth GTX Electromod Concept, a custom designed charge cover carries a custom vehicle plaque. (Stellantis)

The blending of new and old continues inside, where the three-spoke steering wheel gets a racier flat-bottomed wheel finished in bronze and blue to match the door panels. The custom gauge cluster features a 160-mph analog speedometer, battery-charge level, instantaneous drive-motor current, and battery- and motor-coolant temperatures. Drive control goes through a skillfully integrated rotary shift knob from a Dodge Durango. There’s a production cupholder from the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and unlike in the original Plymouth GTX, there’s a large central armrest.

(Stellantis)

There’s a reason for all this other than “because we can.” Atop the EDM under the hood is a dual-charging module (IDCM), both of which have been envisioned as part of a potential future Mopar e-Crate propulsion system for enthusiasts to build or convert classic and current cars and trucks into BEVs. ICE sacrilege aside, who wouldn’t house this beauty in their garage?