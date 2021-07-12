2021 Jeep Gladiator: First Drive Review

Part Wrangler, part pickup, all badass.
Author:
Publish date:
2021 Jeep Gladiator (4)

They took a Jeep Wrangler and made a pickup truck out of it.

That concept alone was enough for gearheads and car writers across America to cross their legs in the desperate hope of hiding evident non-biblical arousal. Jeep teased the media with the simple idea along the Auto Show circuit while the Jeep truck (Juck? Teep? Jickup? None of the above?) went into production circa 2019. When it arrived in showrooms in 2020, the demand was so hot buyers had to preorder well in advance of receipt.

We’ll have to forgive all the trucking freaks who have it bad for the Gladiator. The original version of the truck from 1960s did pass between manufacturers, but it remained the original Jeep truck and a fringe collectible. This 21st century version was both a novelty and a rebirth.

2021 Jeep Gladiator (2)

Now that’s the Gladiator has been fighting its way along America’s roads for a couple years, the question is how well the freshest face in the Jeep line holds up and whether the guys writing about cars had reason to calm down yet.

If we pull this vehicle out of the off-roading Jeep world and pit it against other small pickups, the Gladiator settles in comfortably enough into that class in both size and price. 

With an MSRP starting around $33,500, the Jeep sits at the high-end of the small pickup scale. At 18 feet long and weighing about 5,300 pounds, it’s a tick to the larger end of those dimensions. Considering the size of the Jeep Wrangler passenger cabin tacked to the truck bed, the actual cargo capacity of this Gladiator is restricted with a payload limit of 1,700 pounds.

2021 Jeep Gladiator (1)

Depending on the trim level, the pickup is powered by a 3.6 or 3.0 liter V6 engine. In a wonderful surprise, it is possible to take delivery with a six-speed manual transmission in place of the more common eight-speed automatic. Long live the six on the floor. It’s inclusion here is another strong inducement for hardcore Jeep and/or truck lovers to buy this hybrid.

The driving experience is very similar to that of the Wrangler the Gladiator tries not to be. It’s stable enough on the pavement, but noisy and slightly unsure of its feet off-road. It has ample power for a small pickup and will execute the jobs it’s asked to perform.

All summed up, the main attraction about this Jeep pickup is the fact that it’s a Jeep pickup. If you’re the kind of buyer who likes Jeeps and pickups, you can split the difference and have a little bit of both.

2021 Jeep Gladiator (3)

So, if you’re looking for a Jeep that’s a pickup, this’ll do you. If you’re looking for a better off-roading Jeep, the Wrangler has plenty of useful trim levels. If you’re looking for a small pickup, I’ll leave it to you to look up your scores of options there. They just won’t be Jeeps. You get the idea.

Meanwhile, I’m going to skip checking up to see if those car writers’ uncomfortable reproductive excitement has subsided yet.

No image description

the witcher season 2 trailer promo
Entertainment

'The Witcher' Season 2: Netflix Shares First Trailer and Release Date

black-widow-1200-630
Entertainment

Scarlet Johansson's 'Black Widow' Has Biggest U.S. Opening Since Pandemic

tennis-rolex-federer-etc
Style

5 Rolex-Loving Tennis Pros and the Watches They Wore at Wimbledon

Jungle Bubbles Thailand Promo
Travel

Inside Thailand's Top Luxury Travel Destinations

2021 Jeep Gladiator Promo
Rides

2021 Jeep Gladiator: First Drive Review

virgin-galactic-branson
News

Watch Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Unity 22 Launch with Richard Branson

mcgregor-poirier-3-promo-GettyImages-1328084436
Sports

Dustin Poirier Beats Conor McGregor With TKO after McGregor Breaks Ankle at UFC 264

deep dive dubai promo
Travel

The World's Deepest Swimming Pool Has Opened in Dubai

Maxim Ferrari Portofino M Promo
Rides

We Took Ferrari's Portofino M on a Wild Ride Through The Florida Keys

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT