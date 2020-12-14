2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Race Car Is First With Wide Turbo-Spec Body

This wider, more powerful 911 racer boasts a new look and quicker lap times.

Porsche

The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup is getting its first wide turbo-spec kit in six generations and more than 20 years of the classic track-converted sports car.

Porsche

While this lighter body creates a more muscular aesthetic, the additional width in the rear and front also improves aerodynamics. More downforce is created by a rear spoiler, larger rear wing and the front apron's larger lip spoiler, while an 11-stage adjustable rear wing with a "swan neck" mounting maintains constant under-wing airflow to improve stability, especially in quick corners.

Porsche

A set of flared fenders accommodate 12-inch rims on the front and 13-inch wheels at the rear axle, which also improve handling. The doors, engine hood and rear wing are made of carbon-fiber reinforced plastic, but the front hood is made of aluminum to keep weight down and lower repair costs in case of a collision.

Porsche

The 911's water-cooled 4.0-liter flat-six is tuned to produce a peak 510 horsepower at 8,400 revs—up from 7,500 revs in the previous generation—and redlines at 8,750 rpm. The engine is connected to a sequential six-speed dog-type gearbox that's actuated with paddle shifters located on a new open-top, motorsport multifunction steering wheel made of carbon fiber.

Porsche

A host of other new features for the 911 GT3 Cup include a race-ready accessory kit, special Brembo brake calipers that allow for fast changes of brake pads, more durable drive shafts, a centrally located fire-extinguishing nozzle within the cockpit, and other improved safety features, such as hazard lights that automatically turn on if the engine stalls from a standstill.

Porsche

Porsche didn't announce a price, but Motor 1 reports that the first 911 GT3 Cup race cars will cost $272,511 when they arrive in 2021.