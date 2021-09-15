Nissan Gets Nostalgic With Limited Edition T-Spec GT-R

Nissan

The stock 2021 Nissan GT-R's curvy flanks, black triangular hood ducts and flush door handles are among the elements that make for a gorgeous, entry-level supercar. The new "T-Spec" edition elevates the GT-R even further with two nostalgic new colors.

This writer's favorite is the brooding Midnight Purple, described as a modern mashup of the ‘90s-era Midnight Purple III and a special-edition Midnight Opal from the R35 GT-R, limited to only 100 units.

Diehard Godzilla fans will likely opt for the Millennium Jade previously reserved for the R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nur. Only 156 of the 718 total examples of the Nurburgring-inspired model donned the colorway.

Both hues are paired with a fair number of other exterior enhancements like the previous Track Edition's widened front and a carbon fiber rear spoiler.

Everything rides on gold-painted RAYS aluminum wheels paired with carbon ceramic brakes and air guides from the flagship Nismo variant.

The T-spec interior's interior treatment includes a special "Mori Green" interior color, premium semi-aniline leather seating with pearl suede accents, and a quilted Alcantara headliner, along with trim-exclusive badging.

Car and Driver reports that the GT-R T-Spec runs the same powertrain found in the Premium model—a 3.8-liter V6 producing 565 horsepower and 467 pound-feet of torque that's mated to a a six-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Priced at $140,285, the Nissan GT-R T-Spec will go on-sale in the U.S. beginning this winter.