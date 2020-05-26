This $1.1 Million Nissan GT-R50 Is The Ultimate Godzilla

The 50th anniversary Japanese supercar is the most powerful Nissan ever.
Nissan GT-R50 (13)

The long-awaited Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign has been mercifully unveiled in its final form. Gearheads will recall that the most powerful and exclusive "Godzilla" serves as a 50th anniversary tribute to both the Japanese automaker's flagship supercar and the Turin, Italy-based luxury design house.

Nissan GT-R50 (9)

Only 50 of these special-edition beasts will be built. As CNET's Roadshow notes, the production version is strikingly similar to the original concept that was first revealed in 2018

Nissan GT-R50 (7)

Italdesign gave what started life as a GT-R NISMO beefier wheel flairs and a more pronounced hood bulge. The GT-R50 badges on the front grille and rear quarter fender are still shown with gold accents, but the cooling inlays, tail and mirrors are now finished in a high-gloss black paint coat.

Nissan GT-R50 (11)

NISMO engineers used their F1 pedigree to hand-assemble and tune the GT3 twin-turbocharged, 3.8-liter V6 to produce 120 more horses, giving the GT-R50 a monstrous 720 hp.

Nissan GT-R50 (12)

Other power plant upgrades include a heavier duty crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and bearings, higher-flow fuel injectors, and an optimized ignition, intake and exhaust. A dual-clutch sequential six-speed transmission that's reinforced with stronger differentials and drive shafts direct the power to the wheels.

As previously reported, each GT-R50 runs for an astronomical $1.1 million. A couple more vehicles will be delivered in 2020, followed by the rest in 2021. 