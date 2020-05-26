This $1.1 Million Nissan GT-R50 Is The Ultimate Godzilla

The 50th anniversary Japanese supercar is the most powerful Nissan ever.

The long-awaited Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign has been mercifully unveiled in its final form. Gearheads will recall that the most powerful and exclusive "Godzilla" serves as a 50th anniversary tribute to both the Japanese automaker's flagship supercar and the Turin, Italy-based luxury design house.

Only 50 of these special-edition beasts will be built. As CNET's Roadshow notes, the production version is strikingly similar to the original concept that was first revealed in 2018.

Italdesign gave what started life as a GT-R NISMO beefier wheel flairs and a more pronounced hood bulge. The GT-R50 badges on the front grille and rear quarter fender are still shown with gold accents, but the cooling inlays, tail and mirrors are now finished in a high-gloss black paint coat.

NISMO engineers used their F1 pedigree to hand-assemble and tune the GT3 twin-turbocharged, 3.8-liter V6 to produce 120 more horses, giving the GT-R50 a monstrous 720 hp.

Other power plant upgrades include a heavier duty crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and bearings, higher-flow fuel injectors, and an optimized ignition, intake and exhaust. A dual-clutch sequential six-speed transmission that's reinforced with stronger differentials and drive shafts direct the power to the wheels.

As previously reported, each GT-R50 runs for an astronomical $1.1 million. A couple more vehicles will be delivered in 2020, followed by the rest in 2021.