The 'BadGal' is a 141-Foot Superyacht With a Blistering Top Speed

Live fast on the Italian-made "BadGal" superboat.
Author:
Publish date:
Officina Amare BadGal (3)

Officina Armare is the luxury boat brand behind this Lamborghini-inspired cruiser boat, so it follows that the Italian design studio would build a 141-foot superyacht with an astounding top end. 

The so-called BadGal boasts twin MTU 12V 4000CM93L engines to push the massive vessel to 29 knots, or about 33 mph.

  Robb Report adds that such speed is achieved as the result of a planing hull design, which allows her to travel on top of the water and not through it. 

Officina Amare BadGal (7)

That speed is really only a perk when BadGal's gorgeous design and amenities are considered. In profile, two giant black windows are merged by a contour line, with a high sheer line that runs from bow to stern. 

Officina Amare BadGal (4)

A luxe baroque-style interior is shown with silk tissues for curtains, linings and bedsheets, mahogany wood for desks, nightstands and tables, and marble for kitchen counter and bathrooms. 

Moving through the main deck reveals a large dining area and a living area illuminated by towering windows, complete with an open bar. A staircase leads to the upper deck's Jacuzzi pool, lounge area, terrace balcony and, surprisingly, a music studio. 

Officina Amare BadGal (6)

The main deck accommodates two in a sizeable master's cabin, plus eight more in four guest cabins with their own private bathrooms on the lower deck, where a watertight bulkhead keeps guests separated from six crew members and captain's cabins. 

Officina Amare BadGal (1)

Officina Armare cleverly chose a V-drive transmission configuration to increase lower deck space, allowing room for a tender garage that can house a jet ski, seabob and a small custom boat.

Officina Amare BadGal (2)

Due for completion in 2023, the Officina Armare BadGal is listed on Worth Avenue Yachts' website for an undisclosed price available on request.

No image description

Image of hands toasting with glasses of craft beer in front of distillery vat.
Food & Drink

Beer Industry CEO Says Post-Pandemic Drinking At Bars Will Never Be The Same

Health and Fitness Gifts Split Promo
Gear

The Best Health and Fitness Gifts for Self-Improvement

Kill Cliff Flaming Joe Promo 2
Food & Drink

Joe Rogan Gets Signature ‘Flaming Joe’ CBD Energy Drink From Navy SEAL-Founded Brand

Hyundai Elevate Walking Car Concept Promo
Rides

Hyundai is Developing a Wild Walking Robot Car

Logan Paul Josie Canseco Jose Canseco Split Promo
Sports

Logan Paul vs. Jose Canseco: Who Ya Got?

dogs-collage-training-book
News

3 Common Dog Training Problems—And How To Solve Them

Officina Amare BadGal Promo
Rides

The 'BadGal' is a 141-Foot Superyacht With a Blistering Top Speed

2021 Ducati Monster Promo
Rides

Ducati Unleashes Lighter, More Powerful Monster Motorcycle for 2021

Los Angeles Rams Jared Goff Promo
Sports

NFL Week 13: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks