Orange Crush: Fiery Supercar Auction Heats Up Miami F1 Grand Prix

Bonham’s Orange Collection is a straight-up tangerine dream.

(Bonhams)

If you’ve ever wanted to drive a blazing orange bullet down Ocean Drive, Bonhams Cars is giving you 14 chances. Dubbed The Orange Collection, this single-owner set of high performance supercars is going under the hammer during F1’s Miami Grand Prix. It’s an eye-searing, tangerine-tinted celebration of horsepower, rarity and taste—assuming your taste is fast and loud.

Leading the charge is a 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series drenched in a unique “Epic Orange,” a shade that’s now locked away in the automaker’s color vault for good. Only 50 Carbon Series GTs were produced globally, and this example, estimated at $750,000–$1,000,000, may be among the boldest. With just 4,092 miles and a 0–60 time of three seconds flat, it’s not just a showpiece—it’s a carbon-fiber missile built with Le Mans DNA.

2019 Ford GT Carbon Series (Bonhams)

But the Orange Collection isn’t just about modern speed—it pays homage to heritage as well. A 1970 Plymouth “Hemi” Superbird Coupe in “Vitamin C” orange is the vintage muscle gem of the lot. One of only 135 R-Code Hemi-powered Superbirds ever built, this fully restored, numbers-matching example includes broadcast sheets, detailed documentation, and a nod from the AACA with a Senior National First Prize. Bonhams|Cars pegs it at $400,000 to $600,000, but history doesn’t always follow estimates.

1970 Plymouth ‘Hemi’ Superbird Coupe (Bonhams)

For the connoisseur who prefers their supercars British and brawny, there’s a 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante. It’s the ultimate evolution of the brand’s V12 platform—at least until the Vanquish’s recent revival—and one of just 199 built. With a fearsome 759 horsepower, $70,000 in bespoke options, and only 64 miles on the clock, this drop-top beast looks ready to shake palm trees all the way to Key West. Estimate: $300,000 to $350,000.

2014 Ferrari 458 Italia (Bonhams)

Of course, no collection of orange thoroughbreds would be complete without Lambos and Ferraris. Both the 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia, featuring a 561-hp 4.5-liter V8, and 2022 Lamborghini Huracán, powered by a V10 and finished in special-order Arancio with orange-accented Nero Cosmus interior, are naturally aspirated dreams that purists clamor for. Bonhams expects the Raging Bull to bring in $350,000 to $450,000, while the Prancing Horse could fetch $170,000 to $220,000.

The Orange Collection features 14 envy-inducing orange sports cars, each flaunting its own fiery interpretation of the shade. The Bonhams Cars Miami Auction takes place May 3 at the Miami International Autodrome, right in the thick of the Formula 1 action. With South Florida Motorsports as a partner, over 35 modern monsters will be available for bidding during this high-octane weekend. And the kicker? The auction will take place on the track itself, with the iconic F1 podium as the backdrop. For the collector with a need for speed—and a love of orange—this may be the hottest supercar sale of the year. More details at BonhamsCars.com.