Pagani Unleashes Topless ‘Habanero Red’ Utopia Hypercar

A twin-turbo V12 mated to a seven-speed manual ensures roadster rhapsody.

There was never a question of whether the Pagani Utopia, the successor to the legendary Zonda and Huayra hypercars, would get a roadster variant. As with any coupe that transitions to toplessness, it’s expected that the experience of speedy open-aired grand touring will come with a sacrifice in the form of weight gained through reinforcing the structure that remains after a roof is cut off. But, through the wonders carbon fiber and carbon-infused metallurgy, Pagani has managed to reinforce the Utopia’s carbon-titanium monocoque without adding heft to its 2,822-pound build.

The resulting Utopia Roadster is “just as light, dynamic and high-performance as its closed sister,” Pagani notes. The feat is made more impressive when you consider that Pagani has included not one but two roofs. According to the Italian marque, the hard-top is so beautiful, it has its own stand on which to be displayed when not in use. In case of inclement weather, a soft-top resides in a suitcase behind the two seats.

(Pagani)

Without added weight, Pagani didn’t need to up-tune the Utopia’s twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12, which was built by AMG to Pagani’s specifications to crank out 864 horsepower. For those feeling a little jealous of the client who commissioned the sole Huayra hypercar with a manual transmission, the Utopia is available with the same Xtrac seven-speed traverse gearbox, though an automated manual transmission that operates the clutch via a computer is also available.

An electronically controlled differential, motorsport-derived tri-pod driveshaft, and a triple-disc flywheel clutch ensure that the maximum amount of the engine’s punch is pushed to the road, while the active suspension mitigates understeer. Pirelli also designed special rubber, dubbed Cyber Tyre, that sends information to the vehicle’s ABS, electronic stability and traction control, further enhancing drivability.

(Pagani)

Inside is one of the most elegant steering wheels ever made: Its rim, spokes and hub were milled from a single piece of metal. The wheel is accompanied by an analog speedo and tach, a classical gear lever topped with a polished knob, textured floor mats designed to recall an outboard boat, and an infinite number of upholstery and color combinations.

This car, finished in a warm Habanero Red, coat, will be unveiled at Monterey Car Week in mid-August. While not pictured, customers will also be able to opt for a ultra-premium Sport Pack that applies more carbon-titanium—which is made in-house by Pagani—to the gear shift paddles, gear-lever knob, floor mats and hardtop. At current exchange rates, the Pagani Utopia Roadster is priced from $3.35 million.