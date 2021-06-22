Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' Toyota Supra Is The Most Expensive Ever Sold

The custom Japanese street racer sold for more than the price of a new Lamborghini Aventador.

Even with all the hype surrounding this 1994 Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker in Fast & Furious, it still exceeded expectations when the hammer dropped at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auto auction.

The winning bid came in at $550,000, making the custom Japanese exotic the most expensive Supra ever sold, as Hypebeast reports. That's around $80,000 more than you'd pay for the latest example of Lamborghini's flagship Aventador.

Of course, the Supra's appearance in a fan-favorite scene drove the price to such lofty heights. In the movie, Walker's O'Conner and Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto are out for a test drive in the freshly tuned ride when they line up alongside a pompous Ferrari driver at a stoplight. A wheel-spinning street sprint set to a nu-metal soundtrack ensues, ending in a feel-good win against the pricy Prancing Horse.

Eddie Paul of El Segunda, California's The Shark Shop was responsible for the Supra's original build and second modification for a reprisal in 2 Fast 2 Furious, where it briefly appears as "Slap Jack's Supra."

It boasts a Candy Orange paint coat from a Lamborghini Diablo, a Troy Lee-designed "Nuclear Gladiator decal, a Toyota Racing Development-style hood, and a custom front spoiler, aluminum biplane rear wing, 19-inch rims, and side skirts.

Beneath the neon-colored body is a stock turbocharged 3.0-liter in-line six mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Yes, the cockpit's short-shifter was installed purely for the sake of the silver screen.

A 2015 McLaren P1 formerly owned by Deadmau5, a recreation of the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, and a custom Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window coupe were among other rad rides that rocked the block at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction. Click here to learn more.