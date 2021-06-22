Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' Toyota Supra Is The Most Expensive Ever Sold

The custom Japanese street racer sold for more than the price of a new Lamborghini Aventador.
Author:
Publish date:
Paul Walker Toyota Supra Barrett-Jackson (1)

Even with all the hype surrounding this 1994 Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker in Fast & Furious, it still exceeded expectations when the hammer dropped at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auto auction. 

The winning bid came in at $550,000, making the custom Japanese exotic the most expensive Supra ever sold, as Hypebeast reports. That's around $80,000 more than you'd pay for the latest example of Lamborghini's flagship Aventador

Paul Walker Toyota Supra Barrett-Jackson (4)

Of course, the Supra's appearance in a fan-favorite scene drove the price to such lofty heights. In the movie, Walker's O'Conner and Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto are out for a test drive in the freshly tuned ride when they line up alongside a pompous Ferrari driver at a stoplight. A wheel-spinning street sprint set to a nu-metal soundtrack ensues, ending in a feel-good win against the pricy Prancing Horse. 

Eddie Paul of El Segunda, California's The Shark Shop was responsible for the Supra's original build and second modification for a reprisal in 2 Fast 2 Furious, where it briefly appears as "Slap Jack's Supra." 

Paul Walker Toyota Supra Barrett-Jackson (2)

It boasts a Candy Orange paint coat from a Lamborghini Diablo, a Troy Lee-designed "Nuclear Gladiator decal, a Toyota Racing Development-style hood, and a custom front spoiler, aluminum biplane rear wing, 19-inch rims, and side skirts. 

Paul Walker Toyota Supra Barrett-Jackson (6)

Beneath the neon-colored body is a stock turbocharged 3.0-liter in-line six mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. Yes, the cockpit's short-shifter was installed purely for the sake of the silver screen. 

Paul Walker Toyota Supra Barrett-Jackson (3)

A 2015 McLaren P1 formerly owned by Deadmau5,  a recreation of the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, and a custom Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window coupe were among other rad rides that rocked the block at Barrett-Jackson's Las Vegas auction. Click here to learn more. 

No image description

Kendall Jenner Promo
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner Slams 'Kardashian Curse', Says NBA Players 'Need to Take That Responsibility'

Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Promo
Entertainment

Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne Set To Drive This Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept in 'The Flash'

001se14892r3
Entertainment

Action-Packed 'Snake Eyes' Trailer Explores Origins of Mysterious G.I. Joe Character

Las Vegas Raiders DE Carl Nassib
Sports

NFL Stars Praise Raiders' Carl Nassib For Being First Active Player to Come Out as Gay

extra-butter-adidas-happy-gilmore-6
Style

'Happy Gilmore' 25th Anniversary Celebrated With New Sportswear Line

Air Jordan I HI OG Promo
Style

Nike Unveils Throwback Air Jordans Marking MJ's NBA Championship Legacy

Paul Walker Fast and Furious Supra Promo
Rides

Paul Walker's 'Fast & Furious' Toyota Supra Is The Most Expensive Ever Sold

foo-fighters-chappelle-msg-montage
Entertainment

Watch Dave Chappelle Sing Radiohead's 'Creep' at Foo Fighters Madison Square Garden Concert

2021 Amazon Prime Day Deals Promo Split
Style

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals For Menswear, Tech and Gear

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT