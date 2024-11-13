Pershing’s GTX70 Sports Yacht Is A Design-Forward Stunner

A striking combination of stylish boat design, efficiency and comfort.

(Pershing)

To get a glimpse of a stunning Pershing sports yacht is to look into the future of boating, so to speak, and the new GTX70 falls right in line with the design ethos of parent company Feretti Group.

(Pershing)

On the heels of the Pershing GTX80, which debuted this summer as part of the company’s “revolutionary generation of sports boats,” the GTX70 expands the Pershing Sport Utility Yacht range in a way that looks like something straight out of the next James Bond movie. For good measure, the company looked at using all space available on the yacht for a mix of function, leisure or both.

(Pershing)

The luxe sporting yacht is heralded as “a perfect combination of the innovations and comfort introduced by the (GTX) series and the two previous models,” Ferretti Group notes, pointing to 10 percent more interior space and 30 percent more exterior space across features like a split-level main deck, an outdoor dining area and an interior lounge.

(Pershing)

Below deck, enthusiasts will find an astonishing set of three cabins and three en-suite bathrooms, plus a laundry room, all done in an effort to maximize available space (mission accomplished). Outside, a sportbridge exists in harmony with key components of the yacht, including the sun pad, the dining room and the helm station. A bimini top provides shade and further uses every available inch of the yacht for leisurely relaxation.

(Pershing)

Beneath the hood, so to speak, the sleek and stunning yacht boasts three 900 MPH Volvo PENTA D13 IPS1200 engines, while the streamlined exterior of the vessel takes its cues from the Pershing Gran Turismo lineup.

(Pershing)

After a tantalizing first glance, it seems that merging auto-minded design expertise (CEO Alberto Galassi is the son-in-law of Ferretti Group stakeholder Piero Ferrari) with top-of-the-line luxury features yielded some visually striking results. Pricing details are scarce as of now, but more details on Pershing’s latest striking sports yacht can be found here.