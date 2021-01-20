Inside a Stunning Superyacht & Model Photo Shoot in St. Barths

Vacation goals.
Saint Barthélemy, known casually as St. Barths, attracts both beautiful women and some of the world's largest and luxuriously appointed superyachts to shores of the Shellona and Gouverneur beaches every year, and high-flying photographer Phillip Silverstein was there to capture breathtaking images from the 2020 holiday season. 

Silverstein's seafaring subjects included the $275 million Ulysses and newly- built, $200 million Olivia O, both of which were spotted off the coast of St. Barths capital Gustavia. Meanwhile, models Victoria Silvstedt, Aoki Lee Simmons and Madison Skylar posed at some of the Caribbean destination's top resorts. 

Take a virtual tour of Silverstein's stunning St. Barths photo shoot in the exclusive photo gallery above, and sail away with more highlights via Instagram here: 

