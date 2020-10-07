Polaris Unleashes New Factory Custom Edition General XP 1000 UTV Series
Polaris has added fully-loaded a "Factory Custom Edition" trim to the very top of its General XP 1000 lineup of two- and four-seat UTVs. The limited-edition side-by-side aims to offer exclusive features and looks at a marginal price increase over previous "Pursuit Edition" range topper.
It certainly stands out aesthetically, with a matte titanium metallic base coat, powder-coated Polaris Blue accents on the front bumper, suspensions control arms exposed springs and beadlock Pro Armor HEXLR aluminum wheels that keep the 30-inch Pro Armor Crawler tires securely fastened when running low pressure on technical areas. The interior gets embroidered badging, color-matched blue seat piping, a "race-inspired" steering wheel clad in rugged semi-perforated material and contrast stitching.
The Factory Custom Edition also doesn't skimp on tech, with Polaris' Ride Command featuring a seven-inch glove-touch infotainment system, GPS navigation, Group Ride to track the location of other vehicles and Follow Mode that lets the group leader leave a digital track. A Rockford Fosgate Stage 4 audio system, comprised of four surround-speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer, comes standard as well. The package is rounded out by a blacked-out, high-output front light bar.
This is all in addition to the General XP 1000's formidable specs, which include a 100-horsepwer, 999cc four-stroke twin cylinder, AWD/2WD drive system, four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes with dual-bore calipers, power steering, and a terrain-tackling 64-inch stance.
The GENERAL XP 1000 Factory Custom Edition will start at $25,999 and $27,999 for the two- and four-seater when they hit dealers in late October