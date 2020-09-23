All-Electric Porsche 911 Concept Recharges Itself on the Road

The autonomous Project 411 is to cruise at speeds of up to 250 mph on a fantastical future roadway.

Porsche has pledged to electrify half its fleet in the next five years after the Macan SUV goes gas-less, and artists Hussain Almossawi of Mossawi Studios and Marin Myftiu already have an idea of what the all-electric 911 could be.

The concept, dubbed Project 411, was rendered as tribute to the 911 Spyder for Italian prototyping company NCS, as Robb Report notes. The presence of DNA from the German's marque's most iconic model isn't necessarily obvious—a case could be made that the body, with its sleek bubbly roof and prominent wheel arches, looks more like a futuristic Taycan. But the duo claims that there are 50s/60s-era cues design as well, such as headlights that are aligned with the front wheels and smoothly wrapped bodywork.

Project 411 would also be a fully autonomous vehicle. Without the potential for human error, the "luxury highway cruiser" would supposedly be able to safely travel at up to 250 mph over long distances. An on-the-go inductive charging system that employs charging strips on the roadway would maximize range. Keep in mind, this all takes place in a fantastical future.

Images show a sparse-but-elegant interior, with the seats and door panels covered in a flowing ribbed material, as well as a gold-trimmed steering wheel. Renders of a racing variant are accompanied by text that reads "the original design of the P411, from mechanics to tires, is all about smooth acceleration and straight-line efficiency. However, it will allow for a little stress in curves, adding some real fun in the driven mode."

If you like what you see, take a look at Almossawi's Instagram feed here.