Porsche Launches Faster, Safer New 911 Targa and App to Track Production

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 Porsche

Following the release of the latest Porsche 911 Coupe and Cabriolet, the third "Targa" shape of the current 992 generation has been unveiled alongside a groundbreaking new smartphone app.

Porsche

A digital service dubbed “Porsche Track Your Dream” is being added to the My Porsche app. Customers who order any two-door 911 can follow its assembly and production in Stuttgart, journey across the pond, and delivery to its final destination at the dealership.

A total of 14 "milestone" events including order creation, freeze point for vehicle changes, production updates, vessel departure from Germany port entry and more visible using measurements of miles and days within the app.

As for the new 911 Targa, it's a fully automatic convertible, like the the Cabriolet. The difference is a wide rollbar-like hoop in the rear that's inspired by the classic Targa, which debuted in 1965. An adjustable roof section above the front seats that can be manipulated to block wind. In this writer's opinion, the Targa's streamlined, more coupe-like rear end makes for a sleeker overall body than the Cabriolet's.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Porsche

Two variants are offered: a Targa 4 and 4s. Both run Porsche's storied 3.0-liter flat-six boxer engine with twin turbos, but the engine produces 380 hp in the in the former and 444 hp in the latter.

When equipped with the Sport Chrono package, the Targa 4 will hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds on its way to 180 mph, making in marginally faster than the previous Targa 4. The Targa 4s, however, will hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds—four tenths quicker than its predecessor. Its top speed is about 189 mph.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Porsche

Both are fitted with and eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) as standard, but Sport Chrono-specced Targa 4S gets a seven-speed manual.

Their chassis have also been equipped to maximize ride comfort and safety with new tech. Electronically controlled variable damping system, branded as the Porsche Active Suspension Management, and driver response-enhancing Porsche Wet Mode sensors now come standard on both, while Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), which includes an electronic rear differential lock with fully variable torque distribution, comes standard on the Targa 4S and as an option on the Targa 4.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Porsche

The Targa 4 rides on 19- and 20-inch rims on the front and rear with four-piston calipers and disc brakes. The Targa 4S's rims gain an inch in diameter and red six-piston calipers rear, but Porsche's ceramic composite brakes are available as an option.

Interior features echo the 911 Carrera, with clean lines and recessed instruments. A set of two thin, frameless freeform displays extend the information provided to the driver. A compact switch unit controller sits below a 10.9-inch center screen that runs Porsche's infotainment system, which is equipped with Apple Car Play and online navigation.

Porsche

Due at dealership in late 2020, the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 and Targa 4S start at $120,650 and $136,550, respectively.