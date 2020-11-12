Meet The 1,300 HP, Fully-Armored 'Hercules' 6x6 Supertruck

Rezvani

If James Bond was an American, he would probably want Rezvani's new Hercules 6x6 Military Edition at his disposal.

The souped-up supertruck is even more "extreme" than the Cali-based customizer's Tank X "Xtreme Utility Vehicle." Instead of combining a Jeep Wrangler body and a 1,000-hp tune of the Dodge Demon's 6.2-liter supercharged V8, the Hercules 6x6 gets the Jeep Gladiator's pickup-style body and even more power.

Motortrend reports that the engine has been bored and stroked to 7.0-liters to output an ungodly 1,300 horsepower and 989 pound-feet of torque to two, four or all six wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Rezvani

And we're just getting started. The glass and body are capable of withstanding fire from "high-caliber weapons and assault rifles," which probably means it can at least stop the 7.62x39 round from an AK. The radiator, battery and fuel tank are all wrapped in kevlar, and the undercarriage is rated against unspecified "explosive devices."

Rezvani

As for the "American Bond" quip, there's a special control module with buttons that deploy a smoke screen, electrify the door handles, engage magnetic dead bolts, and activate blinding lights. Other spy-worthy equipment includes an electromagnetic pulse defense system, console safe, run-flat tires gas masks, a first aid kit and a hypothermia kit.

Rezvani

Here are some more key features:

Thermal Night Vision System

Self sealing fuel tank

Reinforced suspension

Ram Bumpers

Siren and Horn Options

Strobe Lights

Intercom System

Continuous video recording

Rezvani

If you're interested in the Hercules 6x6 Military, come up with $325,000 before you reserve one here.