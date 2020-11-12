Meet The 1,300 HP, Fully-Armored 'Hercules' 6x6 Supertruck

Revzani's bulletproof "Military Edition" truck is tricked out with a smoke screen, thermal night vision and electro-shock handles.
Rezvani Hercules 6x6 Military Edition (1)

If James Bond was an American, he would probably want Rezvani's new Hercules 6x6 Military Edition at his disposal. 

The souped-up supertruck is even more "extreme" than the Cali-based customizer's Tank X "Xtreme Utility Vehicle." Instead of combining a Jeep Wrangler body and a 1,000-hp tune of the Dodge Demon's 6.2-liter supercharged V8, the Hercules 6x6 gets the Jeep Gladiator's pickup-style body and even more power. 

Motortrend reports that the engine has been bored and stroked to 7.0-liters to output an ungodly 1,300 horsepower and 989 pound-feet of torque to two, four or all six wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Rezvani Hercules 6x6 Military Edition (7)

And we're just getting started. The glass and body are capable of  withstanding fire from "high-caliber weapons and assault rifles," which probably means it can at least stop the 7.62x39 round from an AK. The radiator, battery and fuel tank are all wrapped in kevlar, and the undercarriage is rated against unspecified "explosive devices." 

Rezvani Hercules 6x6 Military Edition (2)

As for the "American Bond" quip, there's a special control module with buttons that deploy a smoke screen, electrify the door handles, engage magnetic dead bolts, and activate blinding lights. Other spy-worthy equipment includes an electromagnetic pulse defense system, console safe, run-flat tires gas masks, a first aid kit and a hypothermia kit. 

Rezvani Hercules 6x6 Military Edition (3)

Here are some more key features: 

  • Thermal Night Vision System
  • Self sealing fuel tank
  • Reinforced suspension
  • Ram Bumpers
  • Siren and Horn Options
  • Strobe Lights
  • Intercom System
  • Continuous video recording
Rezvani Hercules 6x6 Military Edition (5)

If you're interested in the Hercules 6x6 Military, come up with $325,000 before you reserve one here

No image description

Rezvani Hercules 6x6 Edition Promo (1)
