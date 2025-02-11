Riva Just Gave Its ‘Iseo Super’ Motorboat A Stylish Revamp

An Italian-made luxury vessel that’s built for “lovers of low-key lake sailing.”

(Riva)

The Riva Iseo Super may be the entry-level motorboat in revered Italian boatbuilder’s lineup, but that doesn’t mean a single sacrifice has been made. Described by chief designer Mauro Micheli as “the motorboat for lovers of low-key lake sailing,” the relaxation-minded runabout maintains the signatures that have propelled Riva to seafaring sanctification, including high-gloss mahogany woodwork treated with 24 coats of varnish on the deck and stern platform, steel detailing on the side grilles and the brand’s famous aquamarine waterline.

(Riva) (Riva) (Riva)

However, the windscreen has been revamped with more counter-curvature—a trademark of more recent Rivas—to create a more dynamic and aggressive look. Behind the windscreen is the upgraded cockpit, now featuring a larger and completely redesigned dinette and an elegant U-shaped sofa that’s upholstered in Sky fabric and color-coordinated with the hull. An hideaway electric up-down table is now integrated into one sofa seat, while a storage area is hidden in another.

The helm station has also been almost entirely digitized, with a 9-inch Volvo Penta chartplotter navigation unit that sits between the storage compartment—containing a USB port, SD reader and sound system control panel—and the analogue helm, which can be optioned with a 12-inch Boning screen. There’s also a drawer fridge beneath the storage compartment for chilling refreshments that are required for a day on deep blue Mediterranean waters.

(Riva) (Riva) (Riva)

The Iseo Super retains a traditional sterndrive propulsion system and is fitted with a hydraulic gearbox that improves the engine sound by eliminating noisy gear changes. In the standard spec, it gets a Volvo Penta D4-300A—a diesel engine delivering 300 horsepower at 3,500 rpm—paired with an Aquamatic DP-I duoprop sterndrive that powers Iseo to a cruising speed of 33 knots (38 mph) and a top speed of 38 knots (44 mph).

Two optional powertrains are also available: a 355-hp Volvo Penta V8 350 CE paired with a high-performance DP-S duoprop sterndrive that bumps cruising and top speeds up to 36 knots (41 mph) and 41 knots (47 mph) or a 305-hp Volvo Penta V8 also paired with the DP-S duoprop sterndrive that matches the diesel powertrain’s performance. For maximum stabilization, the Riva Iseo Super offers autotrim control for the sterndrive engine and a Zipwake interceptor for trim correction.

(Riva)

While prices weren’t released, more information can be requested via Riva’s website—just expect to spend north of $300,000 to buy a brand new Super Iseo.