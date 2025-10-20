Riva Reverie: How The Italian Luxury Lifestyle Brand Transcends Boat Building

Whether piloting a handcrafted Aquarama across Lake Garda or gliding silently in the electric El-Iseo off the coast of Portofino—Riva owners aren’t just enjoying the ride; they’re joining a legacy.

(Riva)

When one speaks of Riva yachts, images of their mahogany-paneled Aquarama instantly flood the mind. The portraits are ageless, the profile of the boat existing outside of time—its owners and vowed fanatics as iconic as the watercraft itself. Ever since Carlo Riva first launched his gorgeous runabout in 1962 during the arguable peak of Côte d’Azur glamour, European superstars like Brigitte Bardot, Sophia Loren and Alain Delon sunning aboard their Rivas forged the Aquarama into an instant and indelible symbol of European sophistication. When megawatt power couple Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor were photographed embracing in theirs, the iconic status of the sleek vessel stamped itself forever on the American psyche.

(Riva)

With its sensual curves, polished mahogany hull, chrome brightwork and twin V8s purring like an Aston Martin DB5, the Aquarama wasn’t just a boat—it was a floating fantasy. It’s impossible to read even a quick history of the Riva without breathless allusions to James Bond and the esoteric emotions of la dolce vita.

But few know the epic Riva poem began with a storm. In 1842, a violent tempest tore through the shores of Lake Isco in northern Italy, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Enter Pietro Riva, a young, ambitious boatbuilder from nearby Laglio. Armed with skill and quintessential Italian stubbornness, Pietro repaired the battered fishing boats, impressing locals and launching a family legacy. By the turn of the century, the Riva name had become synonymous with sturdy, elegant wooden vessels gliding through the Italian lakes.

(Riva)

Fast-forward a couple decades and the helm passed to Pietro’s descendant, Serafino, who transformed the company from a local boatworks into a racing powerhouse. But the true revolution didn’t come until the 1950s, when Serafino’s son, Carlo, took over. Blessed with that rare double-sided brain gift, Carlo married engineering genius with an aesthetic obsession that rivaled only the greatest men in the motorsport pantheon. Legends known by first name alone, like Enzo, Ettore, and Ferruccio. (Fun fact: Ferruccio Lamborghini commissioned a one-of-a-kind Aquarama with Lambo V12 engines, because of course he did.) Under Carlo’s visionary leadership, Riva boats evolved from charming lake cruisers into unforgettable cinematic masterpieces.

Aquaramas quickly became the must-have accessory of the international elite. Adult men grew weak in the knees seeing Bardot and Loren sunbathing in French bikinis, silhouetted by the shores of Saint-Tropez and Amalfi in the background. They witnessed a bare-chested Sean Connery in his, cigarette dangling from lip just so, instantly setting the Aquarama on par with other mechanical steeds of lust like the Jaguar E-Type, Ferrari 250, Corvette Stingray and Ford GT40. Today, esteemed gentlemen of cool, such as George Clooney, skimming across the glassy surface of Lago di Como echo the same role.

Frustrated with the pressures of industrial scale and yearning for the freedom of craft, Carlo stepped away in 1969, initiating the Riva brand passing hands among several owners. Finally, in 2000, the marque found the ideal steward for its singular legacy: Italy’s yachting empire, the Ferretti Group. Fusing cutting-edge marine tech with the timeless elegance that defined Riva’s golden era, the Ferretti Group has seen Riva evolve into a full luxury fleet. With Enzo Ferrari’s son Piero helming the group, Riva’s boats now range from gleaming 27-foot runabouts to opulent 100-foot-plus superyachts, each projecting a quiet swagger and a knowing wink to the past.

“The Aquarama is undoubtedly a legend, it’s part of our DNA. Its spirit is ever-present in everything we design,” Riva’s Chief Sales Officer Custom Business Giordano Pellacani tells Maxim. “That said, we are constantly evolving.”

(Riva)

While the old-world artisanship remains, Riva today embraces the future without hesitation. Take the Riva Isco Super, for example—a 27-footer that channels Aquarama DNA with 400 horsepower and a design that oozes “weekend in Portofino.” Or the brand-new El-Iseo, a fully electric take on the above, proving that sustainability and comeliness do not mutually exclude one another. The whisper-quiet cruiser was imagined for those who want to limit their carbon emissions while still sipping champagne in Loro Piana linen.

Then, at the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s the Riva 70 Metri, a 230-foot floating mansion currently being built. “With the 70 Metri project, Riva is entering a new chapter,” Pellacani adds. “A bold evolution that redefines what a Riva can be, while staying true to the soul of the brand.”

(Riva)

The 70 Metri is not just a yacht; it’s a statement—a marriage of cutting-edge engineering, Italian opulence, and pure nautical fantasy. Specifics on the 70 Metri remain light, thanks to the infamous privacy of superyacht owners, but the Chief Sales Officer reveals exclusively to Maxim that designers Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta have bestowed the superyacht with exceptional light and spatial properties—thanks largely to an overall beam that provides impressive ceiling height, combined with an embellished version of the iconic glass saloon borrowed from Riva’s erstwhile largest ship, the 90′ Dolcevita. “Light, proportion, and materiality are choreographed with almost artistic precision,” Pellacani continues. “This yacht doesn’t just offer luxury; it offers a spatial experience that feels curated, immersive, and timeless.” Other highlights include a fully bespoke Bang & Olufsen audio and video system, tailor-made specifically for the owner; materials radiating “emotional resonance;” and what Pellacani promises will be a timeless profile. We also know the flagship opus in Riva’s long history will utilize a hybrid propulsion system, combining traditional engines with electric motors.

Of course, Riva isn’t just about boats: It’s about lifestyle. Over the past few years, the brand has expanded its presence in the most desirable ports of call. First came the Riva Private Deck on Lake Como, nestled in the five-star grounds of the Grand Hotel Victoria in Menaggio—where guests lounge, dine, and cruise in Aquaramas as if they were born into them. Then came the Riva Lounges—design-forward oases for the yacht set—popping up in Palma de Mallorca and Bodrum, Turkey, combining Mediterranean vibes with Riva’s signature teal-and-chrome aesthetic. These lounges aren’t just marketing—they’re immersive environments hypnotizing guests into the Riva state of mind, whether they arrive by boat or Bentley.

(Riva)

More than singular traits like horsepower or elegance, Riva is all about a feeling. That windswept, salt-air sensation of freedom and sophistication rolled into one impossibly perfect moment. It’s about knowing that even when you’re standing still, you look like you’re going somewhere important. And envied. Fast. Whether you’re piloting a handcrafted Aquarama across Lake Garda, sipping Sbagliatos at a Riva Lounge in Mallorca, or gliding silently in the new electric El-Iseo off the coast of Portofino—you’re not just enjoying the ride. You’re joining a legacy.

This article originally appeared in Maxim’s September/October 2025 issue. Follow Deputy Editor Nicolas Stecher on Instagram at @nickstecher and @boozeoftheday.