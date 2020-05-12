This Blacked-Out Custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Can Be Yours

A classic muscle car has been transformed into a murdered-out masterpiece.

Charlotte, North Carolina's RK Motors has expertly restomodded a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS to "better-than-new condition." The custom muscle car is a blacked-out beauty that's even more striking than the outfit's "scary-fast" 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1.

After massaging the iconic coupe's Rally Sport lines to a professionally restored state, the entire body was drenched in a deep coat of glossy black, two-stage paint.

Moving from stem to stern, the American bruiser got a body-matched bumper, a blacked-out RS grille and headlights, a custom chin spoiler, sculpted fenders, F2 mirrors, a cowl induction hood, tinted windows, seamless rocker panels, custom side gills, oversized exhaust tips, and a body-matched rear bumper that complements the Chevy bowtie logo.

While many hot rod restomods get absurdly large engine displacements and superchargers, RK Motors went with relatively tasteful choice in powertrain—listen to it purr in the video above. GM's LS2 6.0-liter V8 sends an ample 400 horsepower to gray forged wheels clad in BF Goodrich G-Force Rival rubber via a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission that's controlled by a hydraulic clutch.

Mechanical upgrades include a rebuilt suspension, a FiTech throttle body, an upsized cam, and a stunningly polished alternator and AC compressor. Stopping power comes courtesy of power-assisted Wilwood calipers and 12-inch drilled and slotted rotors.

Inside, RK Motors aimed to marry the best features of pony and sports cars. Cipher Auto seats are equipped with multi-point harnesses, while a modern fifth-generation Camaro console features a leather-wrapped short-throw shifter.

A customized dash frames a vintage-style AC interface, a Kenwood audio head unit, and a full suite of AutoMeter Pro-Comp Ultra-Lite telemetry gauges. Red-tinged carpet sits behind billet foot pedals, and a flattened Grant steering wheel gives the cockpit a racy feel.

RK Motors is selling the sinister 1969 Camaro restomod for $139,900 outright, but the company is also offering trade-in and financing options. Click here to learn more.