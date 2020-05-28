These Incredibly Rare Supercars Are Headed to Auction
RM Sotheby's is following up the sale of the final Porsche 911 Speedster for coronavirus relief with one of the most awe-inspiring supercar auctions we've ever seen.
As a part of the international classic car dealer's online-only Essen Auction, RM Sotheby's is putting over 100 European exotics owned by French racing driver-turned-collector Marcel Petitjean on the block.
The aptly named Petitjean Collection was thoughtfully and methodically curated over the last 50 years with the creme de la creme of leading marques like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and more.
According to Sotheby's, Petitjean brilliantly invested in the most desirable supercars from various eras by waiting to buy until they depreciated down to one-third of their value. He reportedly aimed to open a museum, but wasn't able to secure a location large enough to display the collection in its entirety.
Stand-out lots from the collection include a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster—one of less than 30 examples delivered new with with Rudge wheels—a mint-condition 1968 mint-condition Lamborghini Miura P400, and a 1964 Porsche 904 GTS owned by Petitjean since 1991. Just some of the other high-octane highlights are grouped by country of origin below:
Italy
- 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S
- 1970 Lamborghini Islero 400GTS
- 1971 De Tomaso Mangusta
- 1969 Maserati Ghibli 4.7 Coupe
- 1964 Maserati 3500 GTi
United Kingdom
- 1958 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupe
- 1981 Aston Martin V8 Volante
- 1966 Aston Martin DB6 Saloon
- 1973 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 V-12
- 1963 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 V-12 Fixed Head Coupe
Germany
- 1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL
- 1960 Porsche 356 B Cabriolet
- 1987 Porsche 911 Turbo
- 1973 BMW 3.0 CSi
- 1974 Bitter CD
Other (Renault, Citroën, Chevrolet, Ford, DeLorean, etc.)
- 1965 Matra Djet
- 1971 Citroën SM
- 1961 Chevrolet Corvette
- 1966 Ford Mustang Coupé
- 1981 DeLorean DMC-12
Prices will vary as dramatically as the rides, with pre-auction estimates ranging from $33,000 for the DeLorean DMC12 to north of $1.2 million for the coveted Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster.
Bidding opens at 8 a.m. EDT on June 3 before lots begin closing on 8 a.m. EDT on June 10. Visit RM Sotheby's website for more info.