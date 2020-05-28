These Incredibly Rare Supercars Are Headed to Auction

Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

RM Sotheby's is following up the sale of the final Porsche 911 Speedster for coronavirus relief with one of the most awe-inspiring supercar auctions we've ever seen.

1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S Diana Varga ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As a part of the international classic car dealer's online-only Essen Auction, RM Sotheby's is putting over 100 European exotics owned by French racing driver-turned-collector Marcel Petitjean on the block.

2020 Porsche 935 "Martini" Raphael Belly ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

The aptly named Petitjean Collection was thoughtfully and methodically curated over the last 50 years with the creme de la creme of leading marques like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 Diana Varga ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

According to Sotheby's, Petitjean brilliantly invested in the most desirable supercars from various eras by waiting to buy until they depreciated down to one-third of their value. He reportedly aimed to open a museum, but wasn't able to secure a location large enough to display the collection in its entirety.

1964 Porsche 904 GTS Diana Varga ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

Stand-out lots from the collection include a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster—one of less than 30 examples delivered new with with Rudge wheels—a mint-condition 1968 mint-condition Lamborghini Miura P400, and a 1964 Porsche 904 GTS owned by Petitjean since 1991. Just some of the other high-octane highlights are grouped by country of origin below:

Italy

1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S Dirk de Jager ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S

1970 Lamborghini Islero 400GTS

1971 De Tomaso Mangusta

1969 Maserati Ghibli 4.7 Coupe

1964 Maserati 3500 GTi

United Kingdom

1967 Aston Martin DB6 Volante Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1958 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupe

1981 Aston Martin V8 Volante

1966 Aston Martin DB6 Saloon

1973 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 V-12

1963 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 V-12 Fixed Head Coupe

Germany

1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Diana Varga ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1956 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL

1960 Porsche 356 B Cabriolet

1987 Porsche 911 Turbo

1973 BMW 3.0 CSi

1974 Bitter CD

Other (Renault, Citroën, Chevrolet, Ford, DeLorean, etc.)

1939 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1965 Matra Djet

1971 Citroën SM

1961 Chevrolet Corvette

1966 Ford Mustang Coupé

1981 DeLorean DMC-12

Prices will vary as dramatically as the rides, with pre-auction estimates ranging from $33,000 for the DeLorean DMC12 to north of $1.2 million for the coveted Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster.

Bidding opens at 8 a.m. EDT on June 3 before lots begin closing on 8 a.m. EDT on June 10. Visit RM Sotheby's website for more info.