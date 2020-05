With the Cullinan, Rolls-Royce established the fact they were capable of ruling the SUV market using the kind of craftsmanship we've come to expect from the top-tier luxury carmaker.

The powerhouse Cullinan was something of a phenomenon, with its one-of-a-kind look that was both distinctly Rolls but somehow wholly original. It's apparently popular enough that the manufacturer is following up with a 1:8 scale model.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The full-sized, real thing. Rolls-Royce

From the Rolls-Royce press release about this extraordinary reproduction:

Displaying unparalleled levels of exterior, interior, and engine detail, each model is painstakingly crafted by hand from over 1,000 individual components. The result of up to 450 hours of precision work, each model is painted and polished by hand using the same paint used on a Rolls-Royce Motor Car, ensuring the model is indistinguishable from the real thing, truly representing the Rolls-Royce of model cars. These unique models are USB powered and encompass full opening and closing features, doors, luggage compartment, and engine compartment as well as remote operated LED lighting. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1:8 scale model is available in Tungsten / Arctic White, presented on an elegant display base and encased in a removable Perspex cover. Also available completely bespoke to match your Cullinan, and presented in an enhanced display case.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is the kind of work that normally goes into high-level watchmaking. Needless to say, of course, that's the sort of craftsmanship you'd expect from this marque.

The display case dimensions for this model are 37in long, 16.5in wide, and 14 inches in height.

The Robb Report quoted Rolls CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, who said that this replica "brings a new dimension to Cullinan’s Effortless, Everywhere philosophy."

"It demonstrates," he continued, "and reminds us as a company, that inspiring greatness applies at every scale. It is not just about the big things: We seek and achieve greatness in everything we do, down to the smallest item and minutest detail.”

Rolls-Royce indicates that quantities are limited, and this model retails for $17,000. Learn more at rolls-roycemotorcars-boutique.com.