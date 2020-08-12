Inside Sylvester Stallone's Insane Custom Cadillac Escalade
Even a fully-loaded 2021 Escalade can't compare to the custom Caddy that Sylvester Stallone just put on the market.
Oxnard, California's Becker Automotive Design—the aftermarket luxury coachbuilder behind these bespoke Mercedes sprinter vans— originally transformed a 2019 Escalade Stretch Vehicle (ESV) into a luxobarge worthy of the Rambo and Rocky actor.
It's listed with 1,000 miles for $350,000, which is about five times the expected base price of the newest Escalade, Motor 1 notes. What warrants that astronomical ask—aside from the bragging rights to Sly's former ride—is Becker's total conversion of the interior into a mobile home theater.
Just some of the over-the-top entertainment features include a custom-tuned Crestron audio system, digital processor and speaker system, 43-inch LC smart TV in the center divider partition, a 12-inch LCD TV for rear-facing passengers, a military-spec on-board internet router capable of running two SIM cars simultaneously.
Despite the cabin's size, there are only room for five passengers: three on an electric three-person bench seat, and two more in VIP bucket seats with electric leg rests, Japanese ash wood folding tables, side consoles and a central dividers.
Stallone himself had a hand in designing the Escalade, at least according to this clearly curated quote:
“I ordered my Becker ESV for a specific purpose, however my requirement for it has recently changed and I no longer have a need for this beautiful vehicle. The on-board electronics and ride quality are second to none. I hope the new owner gets years of fulfilling use from this sensationally appointed Becker Cadillac ESV.”
