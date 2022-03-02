Someone Paid $220,000 For This Unholy Jeep Gladiator ‘Hellfire’ 6-Wheeler

Black-on-black behemoth.

The 6×6 specialists at Ford Lauderdale’s Apocalypse Manufacturing are having a monster truck-sized moment, thanks to Barrett-Jackson’s $275,000 sale of their custom Ram TRX 1500 “Warlord,” a feature on Jay Leno’s Garage that’s racked up over 1 million views, and the above-sticker purchase of this Jeep Gladiator-based “Hellfire.”

Apocalypse exclusively builds 6×6 Rams and Jeeps, but the “Hellfire” style represents the biggest spec, standing 81 inches tall taking up 246 inches of pavement lengthwise. For comparison’s sake, the stock Jeep Gladiator is 76 inches tall and 218 inches long.

The extra axle beckons for more power, so an engine transplant sees the factory V6 replaced with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 of Challenger/Charger fame, tuned to 750 horsepower.

Autoevolution reports that Apocalypse will build new a Hellcat-powered Hellfire Gladiator for $200,000, but an eBay buyer was still willing to shell out $20,000 for this black-on-black Oculus Tron version, which boasts a sci-fi-esque lightbar up front in place of Jeep’s round headlights above the body-matched grille.

There’s no mention of acceleration, but the the 6,250-pound behemoth can still manage a 110-mph top speed.

Even Leno, a man who owns around 300 coveted vehicles ranging from vintage Bentleys to a Tesla Model S, remarked that “it’s funny to see something this big move this quickly” from the driver’s seat.