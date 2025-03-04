The Tesla Cybertruck Is Getting A Custom Carbon-Body Makeover

Luxury car customizer Mansory is offering a wild package to “Elongate” the all-electric pickup.

(Mansory)

Following Mansory’s brutish take on the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and reimagining of a G-Wagon as a so-called “gold bar fitted with wheels,” the bold German customizer is transforming the Tesla Cybertruck into a luxe carbon-bodied beast. Taking what Mansory describes as “one of the most extraordinary body designs in the automotive world,” the firm sought to “sharpen the martial appearance even further.”

(Mansory)

The “Mansory Elongation” dons a custom front bumper shown here in raw carbon fiber. The loud-and-proud fender flares follow the same angular design language as the Cybertruck, but in the rear, two miniature rear wings bearing Mansory logos and a hefty rear bumper add uncharacteristic curves to Elon Musk’s popular all-electric pickup truck. Mansory calls attention specifically to the 26-inch “FD.15” rims, which are forged from a “special aluminum alloy” that’s designed to handle high engine power and the high wheel loads. A pair of additional roof-mounted headlights round out the exterior upgrades.

(Mansory)

Inside is where customers can really get crazy with mods and select from any number of high-glossed paint surfaces, carbon parts, quilted seats, leather applications, and precisely executed embroidery on seat belts and floor mats. For the example pictured here, Mansory covered the seats, the lower half the dash and much of the doors in a white fabric featuring a pattern of cascading dots. A racy lime green accent stripe divides the pattern, while the same neon shade is referenced again via accents on the floor mat piping and the bases of the cupholders.

(Mansory)

Mansory has demonstrated a knack for elevating high-end vehicles unabashedly. In addition to the aforementioned gold “World-Class Entree” G-Wagon and the carbon-sporting Lamborghini Sterrato, the firm previously created a mean green G-Wagon with suicide doors and decked out the Ferrari Purosangue luxury SUV in a special “Pugnator” spec.

(Mansory)

The cost of the Mansory Cybertruck wasn’t revealed, but depending on selections, expect to spend $100,000 or more to “Elongate” your ride.