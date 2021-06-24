Tesla Is Most 'American' Car You Can Buy, According to New Automotive Study

Elon Musk's Tesla Model 3 is apparently the most "American" car on the road today.
Author:
Publish date:
Tesla Model S Plaid Plus (4)

If you're committed to buying American when shopping for a new car, better get yourself a Tesla

Elon Musk's EV company has been declared the "most American" automaker according to Cars.com's long-running American-Made Index, marking the first time that an electric car brand has come out on top in the list's 16-year history. 

While the auto website  doesn't reveal its exact methodology in ranking each 2021 make and model, the five factors they account for are location of final assembly, percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts, engine's country of origin, transmission's country of origin, and the U.S. workforce involved in assembly. 

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Specifically, the Tesla Model 3 claimed the No. 1 spot, followed by the Ford Mustang, Tesla Model Y, Jeep Cherokee and Chevrolet Corvette. See the top 20 here: 

  1. Tesla Model 3
  2. Ford Mustang
  3. Tesla Model Y
  4. Jeep Cherokee
  5. Chevrolet Corvette
  6. Honda Ridgeline
  7. Honda Odyssey
  8. Honda Pilot
  9. Honda Passport
  10. Toyota Tundra
  11. Ford Expedition
  12. Acura RDX
  13. Acura TLX
  14. Chevrolet Colorado
  15. GMC Canyon
  16. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  17. Honda Accord
  18. Toyota Avalon
  19. Lexus ES
  20. Lincoln Navigator

The Drive reports that the lowest-ranked models include both foreign marques like Nissan, Toyota and Honda in the bottom five and domestics like the Ram 1500 at No. 89 and and the GMC Sierra 1500 at No. 80.  

But it would be wrong to even the the last-place model, the Honda Civic, an "un-American" car—there are 254 other models sold in the U.S. that didn't even make the list at all. 

No image description

Tesla Model S Plaid Plus (2)
Rides

Tesla Is Most 'American' Car You Can Buy, According to New Automotive Study

britney-spears-promo
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Mariah Carey Among Pop Stars Reacting to Britney Spears' Call to End Conservatorship

john-mcafee-1200-630-GettyImages-589995818
News

After Tech Mogul John McAfee Dies in Jail, His Old Tweets Claiming He'd Never Commit Suicide Go Viral

Virgin Galactic VSS Imagine Promo
Travel

How the Virgin Galactic VSS Imagine Will Make Commercial Space Travel a Reality

san-lorenzo-yacht-1
Rides

Sanlorenzo Unveils Stunning 144-Foot ‘X-Space’ Superyacht

Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze Promo
Style

Tudor Gives Black Bay Fifty-Eight Watch a Bold Bronze Upgrade

Last Shelby Cobra Promo
Rides

'Last Shelby Cobra' Designed by Carroll Shelby Is Headed to Auction

Stadium security stop a pitch invader during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Finland and Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Sports

Scantily-Clad Fan in Cryptocurrency Swimsuit Interrupts Euro 2020 Soccer Game

Chanel West Coast
Entertainment

Chanel West Coast Is Ready to Conquer the Pop Charts

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT