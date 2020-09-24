1,100 HP Tesla Model S Plaid Set to Be World's Quickest Production Car

Elon Musk's first sub-two-second EV tops out at 200 mph and drives itself.

Tesla

Tesla's recent Battery Day event saw CEO Elon Musk announce a "Plaid" variant of the Model S that's every bit as fast as the second-generation Roadster.

The successor-in-name to Tesla's first-ever production vehicle was promised to be the quickest production car ever made, thanks to a 1.9-second zero-to-60 mph time. The Model S also promises to be a sub-two-second car, meaning it will essentially tie the Roadster for superlative acceleration.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The super-EV boasts other impressive specs, including a sub-nine-second quarter-mile time and 1,100 horsepower. These upgrades are possible thanks to the Model S Plaid's tri-motor all-wheel powertrain, as opposed to the dual-motor AWD powertrain that's used in the Model S Long Range Plus and Performance models.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

That's everything new listed on Tesla's online configurator. CNET's Roadshow reports that the Tesla team set a time of 1 minute, 30.3 seconds at Salina's Laguna Seca circuit, which is on-par with the world's fastest production vehicle. That suggests that the Model S Plaid is going to be brilliant on both the drag strip and the track.

The Tesla Model S Plaid starts at $134,490 before options like 21-inch carbon-fiber wheels ($4,500), an upgrade from all-black to a black-and-white or cream interior ($1,500), or Autosteer on city streets ($8,000). Tesla's Autopilot system, which enables autonomous steering, acceleration, braking and automatic driving on the highway, comes standard.