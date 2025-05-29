We Test-Drove Bentley’s New Continental GT Convertible From Miami To The Florida Keys

Behind the wheel of the 2025 Continental GT Convertible from Miami to Islamorada en route to culinary heaven at Kindler.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

When word reached us of the imminent opening of Kindler—a wood-fired, farm-to-table restaurant destined to become Islamorada’s premier dining destination—the occasion demanded nothing less than arrival in superlative style. What followed was an unforgettable journey through the Florida Keys, from Miami’s glittering skyline to Islamorada’s Caribbean-like charms, all behind the wheel of the fire-breathing but extremely well-bred 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible—courtesy of Miami’s blue-chip Braman Automotive, the largest and most prestigious Bentley dealership in the USA.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

Kindler, located at Three Waters Resort & Marina, an upscale, impeccably-designed Tribute Portfolio property which opened its doors late last year, lagged a bit behind the debut of the resort itself but was well worth the wait. It’s literally bringing the heat, and a new level of culinary excellence, to the land where the “seafood special” reigns supreme. Hightailing it down there in the beautiful new Bentley was just icing on the cake.

Courtesy Braman Automotive

Miami is known for its impressive array of supercars and ultra-luxe rides, and most of them come from Braman Automotive, which caters to celebrities of all stripes as well as the well-heeled and enthusiasts of beautiful automotive art. Although it showcases several of the best luxury brands, Bentley is one of its top marques, embodying as it does the perfect blend of pedigree, design and driving thrills.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

“Bentley is all about craftsmanship, performance, and timeless design—values we take seriously at Braman,” Alex Shack, Braman Automotive Partner & Chief Operations Officer, tells us. “Being recognized as the largest Bentley dealer in the country reflects the trust our clients place in us and our team’s passion for these incredible cars. And the 2025 Bentley GT Convertible exemplifies what makes Bentley special—powerful, refined, and built for those who appreciate the very best.”

Courtesy Braman Automotive

With over 20 strategically-positioned locations in the area and annual sales exceeding 40,000 vehicles, Braman “has established itself as more than a dealership—it’s a gateway to the world’s most coveted automobiles,” the company notes. As Miami’s exclusive authorized dealer for many elite marques including Bentley, it’s the ultimate sign of success when a client receives the keys to a new six-figure tribute to automotive excellence.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

We arrived at Braman’s Biscayne Boulevard headquarters to be met by the breathtaking new 2025 Bentley Continental GT Convertible. With a starting price of $332,000 and all the presence of an incomparably-crafted bespoke British supercar, it represents the latest chapter in a story (the Continental GT) that began transforming the luxury automotive landscape in 2003. Just ask Christophe Georges, Bentley’s dashing French-born Board Member for Sales and Marketing, who’s been with the company for 27 years.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

“The original Continental GT was a landmark that redefined our brand—and the segment,” Georges notes. “Now, 22 years later, the essence remains unchanged: a grand tourer with supercar performance, timeless design, all-wheel drive confidence, and a uniquely Bentley blend of innovation and craftsmanship.” When in South Florida, the convertible version makes for an even more compelling ride. No more so than when speeding down to the Keys.

The most striking evolution of the GTC for 2025 lies in the redesigned front grill and headlight clusters. Gone are the iconic quad-circle headlights, replaced by sophisticated new assemblies with a hand-cut crystal effect, featuring linear LED elements that create a distinctive “eyebrow” extending beyond the oval lenses. While this departure from tradition may spark debate among purists, the result undeniably captures attention without resorting to ostentation.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

The rear of the roadster receives equal attention, with horizontally-elongated teardrop taillights also showcasing a more pronounced crystal-cut aesthetic. Bentley’s designers have masterfully modernized the lighting while preserving the Continental GT’s essential, one-of-a-kind character. During our journey, the Bentley commanded admiration without shouting for attention—the mark of true luxury.

Courtesy Three Waters Resort & Marina

Our destination as noted was was Three Waters Resort & Marina, which debuted in October 2024 as Islamorada’s first branded high-end luxury resort, also home to a historic tiki bar. It’s many attractions include an adult-centric, resort-within-a-resort named The Cove, picture-perfect pools, wellness programming, private seaplane and sport-fishing charters and a number of culinary destinations, with the newly-opened Kindler now reigning supreme and attracting gourmet enthusiasts from as far away as South Beach.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

Departing the urban intensity of Miami at the wheel the Continental GTC Speed, we embraced the never-gets-old allure of US Highway 1—the legendary Overseas Highway that transforms a simple drive into an automotive pilgrimage. With the top down and the Atlantic breeze carrying sprays of salt and a hint of the pleasures to come, the Bentley’s twin-turbocharged, ultra-performance hybrid V8 engine delivered effortless acceleration as we swept past Biscayne Bay’s azure expanse toward the promise of open water, endless sky, and adventure ahead.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

The GTC Speed’s true magic revealed itself as we crossed onto the Keys, where the highway becomes one of the most scenic drives anywhere in the world. Here, the Continental GT Speed’s sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and adaptive suspension proved their worth, maintaining serene composure as we navigated the gentle curves that connect key to key across deep blue waters. And of course we had plenty of power on tap thanks to the Speed edition’s 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.2 seconds and top speed of 177 mph, thanks to its 760 horses.

Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau

As the famous Seven Mile Bridge unfolded before us like the road to paradise, the Bentley’s whisper-quiet, leather-filled cabin allowed us to savor the symphony of wind and wave while the speedometer climbed with barely perceptible effort. Every mile deepened the anticipation of what lay ahead, but the journey itself was as much an essential part of the experience that we didn’t want it to end.

Arriving in Islamorada and checking into Three Waters Resort & Marina, we parked for the night and prepared for an evening at Kindler. “Our team extensively researched what culinary offerings were missing in the destination and crafted the menu and experience at Kindler to meet the desires of both locals and the elevated guests of Three Waters Resort,” explains Vanessa Calto, Three Waters Resort & Marina’s Director of Food & Beverage.

Courtesy Three Waters Resort & Marina

Kindler’s centerpiece is an impressive open hearth that dominates the dining room, “where live-fire cooking transforms locally sourced ingredients into Coastal New American masterpieces,” the property declares. The restaurant still embraces the Keys’ fishing culture by encouraging guests to bring their prized catches, which Kindler’s culinary masters will expertly prepare, yet there’s much more on offer here.

Courtesy Three Waters Resort & Marina

The extensive menu is designed to showcase the “kitchen’s mastery over flame and flavor.” The Wood-Grilled Seafood Tower is nothing less than a symphony of grilled and dressed oysters, whole shrimp, octopus in caper butter, and herb-grilled lobster. Other signature initial offerings include Coal Roasted Oysters and Furikake Monkey Bread, while some of the standout entrées are Grouper a la Plancha with chimichurri and Piri Piri Chicken with charred knob onions.

Courtesy Three Waters Resort & Marina

Courtesy Chef de Cuisine Benjamin Loftus, the ultimate expression of Kindler’s fire-focused philosophy is the Bonfire for Two experience, where diners choose between Dry-Aged Fish Three Ways or a Dry-Aged Cowboy Ribeye accompanied by “buried” potatoes and various chef’s selections. Even the obligatory Key Lime Pie gets an upgrade here—reimagined as a bar featuring graham cracker crust and amarena cherry compote.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

As we discovered during our journey, the marriage of Bentley’s refined power and Kindler’s elemental cooking philosophy creates an experience that embodies the very essence of that often-abused term, “luxury lifestyle.” The Continental GT’s beautifully-appointed cabin and effortless performance provided the perfect prelude to Kindler’s bold, off-the-beaten-path flavors and gorgeous presentation.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

The combination of automotive excellence and culinary mastery represents more than mere indulgence—it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, whether applied to hand-built British engineering or tradition-based-yet-innovative American cuisine. In an age of increasing homogenization, the likes of Bentley and Kindler offer authenticity, character, and the kind of indelible experiences that justify the means to enjoy them to the fullest.

Courtesy Bentley Motors

The Florida Keys have long beckoned to those seeking escape from convention. Now, with Kindler’s arrival and the evolution of the Continental GTC available at Braman Automotive, there’s a way to experience both in the pinnacle of comfort, style and truly great taste.