The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Is a Track Day Car in Stealth Mode

Check out the first look at Porsche's latest 911.

The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring has arrived to give the most track-focused 911 a stealthy presence. Gone is the giant fixed rear wing that rides the rear of the standard 911 GT3 in favor of a spoiler that automatically extends at high speeds to produce necessary downforce. Practically speaking, this is the only significant alteration, but the cosmetic changes exude understatement.

The front end is painted from splitter-up in the body's color—shown here in Agate Gray Metallic—and silver colored trim strips made of high-gloss anodized aluminum accent the windows and twin tail pipes. The rear trunk's grille also gets a GT3 Touring logo.

The 911 GT3's racy cockpit is also made more subtle with the Touring appointment. Black leather covers the steering wheel rim, gear selector, center console, armrests and door handles to match the seat panels and roofliner.

The "GT3" embossing on the headrests is also swapped for classic Porsche crests, while a hint of flair comes courtesy brushed black aluminum trim elements around the door guards, dash and console.

Make no mistake, the 911 GT3 Touring is still ready to run hot laps. For the cockpit is equipped with a "track screen," which allows drivers to display only essential information such as tire pressure, oil and coolant temps, and fuel tank level at the push of a button.

Toggling between Normal, Sport and custom Track drive modes is also possible without taking hands off the wheel thanks to a conveniently located switch.

All 911 GT3s get the same powerplant: a 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six producing 502 hp and 346 pound-feet of torque with a 9,000-rpm redline, according to Car and Driver.

Porsche's standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission can also be replaced with a six-speed manual for no additional charge.

The first examples are expected to arrive in the U.S. early next year. Feel free to spec the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Turbo in the automaker's configurator, just don't be alarmed when you're asked to cut a check for $163,450 or more, depending on selected options.