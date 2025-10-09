The 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition Honors Baja 1000 Racing Legend

The striking SUV is a successor to the original Stroppe Baja Bronco from the ’60s and ’70s, pairing old-school desert-racing spirit with modern off-road capability.

The legendary name of Bill Stroppe, a winner of the Baja 1000, has returned to the Ford lineup with the head-turning new 2025 Bronco Stroppe Special Edition. The red-white-and-blue SUV is a successor to the original Stroppe Baja Bronco from the 1960s and 1970s, pairing the original’s desert-racing spirit with modern off-road capability.

“When you purchased a Stroppe Baja Bronco in 1971, it rolled out of Bill Stroppe’s factory ready to tackle the Baja 1000,” said Jason Hyde, Bronco brand manager, in a statement shared by Ford. “That capability was at the core of our development process for the new Bronco Stroppe Special Edition.” The new edition includes Fox Internal Bypass Dampers designed for improved control during high-speed desert running, a standard EcoBoost 2.7-liter V6 engine, and the Baja G.O.A.T. Mode.

The 2025 Bronco Stroppe Special Edition is available exclusively as a two-door model and will take the place of the Wildtrak in the Bronco lineup. It is equipped with a standard Stabilizer Bar Disconnect, High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension 3.0 (HOSS 3.0), and 35-inch Goodyear Territory RT tires.

The model wears a modern interpretation of the original Stroppe Baja Broncos’ Calypso Coral, Wimbledon White, and Astra Blue livery. The new heritage paint scheme features Oxford White and the red-presenting “Code Orange” colorway on the body—marking the first use of Code Orange outside the Raptor family—with an Atlas Blue painted hardtop.

A standard functional matte black hood is included to mitigate sun glare, a feature found on the original Baja Broncos. Other distinctive exterior changes include a Frozen White grille with a Code Orange “Bronco” wordmark, Code Orange front tow hooks, and a standard steel bumper. The vehicle also features “Stroppe Special Edition” and “Bronco” branding on the front and rear fenders, respectively, squared-off, high-clearance fenders in Code Orange, unique removable side steps with integrated rock rails, 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, and a matte black tailgate.

Inside, the cabin features a white instrument mid-panel and is accented with Code Orange details, including the “Bronco” wordmark on the dash, the bezel of the G.O.A.T. mode dial, grab handles, and contrast stitching on the dash topper and seats. The center console features a unique Stroppe Special Edition badge.

“That combination of Code Orange, Oxford White, and Atlas Blue, and matte black was chosen very deliberately on our race vehicles,” said North American Design Director Gordon Platto, noting that the company has been hinting at the edition’s return with its competition Broncos since returning to the Baja 1000 with the Bronco R in 2020. “It’s an iconic design and the history behind it is so important to the modern Bronco.”

Bill Stroppe, a “legendary builder of winning off-road vehicles” according to the Off-Road Motorsport Hall of Fame, established the Bronco as a competitive force. In 1969, a Stroppe-prepared Bronco recorded the first and only outright win by a stock 4×4 at the Baja 1000. Stroppe also teamed up with motorsports legend Parnelli Jones, with the duo winning multiple races with Jones driving and Stroppe navigating.

“Bill Stroppe not only established Bronco’s competition legacy at events like the Baja 1000 and NORRA Mexican 1000, but Stroppe Baja Broncos put his off-road knowhow on the road and helped establish Bronco with consumers,” said Ford Archivist Ted Ryan. “Today’s Bronco, with the G.O.A.T Modes and Sasquatch package, can trace its existence back to Bill Stroppe’s work.”