The 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition Is A Hard-Charging Tribute To Original Baja Bronco

A Baja 1000-winning legend returns to Ford’s lineup for 2025 with the new Bronco Stroppe Special Edition.

A successor to the original Stroppe Baja Bronco from the ‘60s and ‘70s, Ford’s latest limited-edition Bronco combines the desert-racing legacy of the original with modern muscle for an off-road SUV with eye-catching looks.

The Bronco Stroppe Special Edition is available exclusively as a two-door model and takes the place of the Wildtrak in the Bronco lineup. It includes a standard Stabilizer Bar Disconnect, High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension 3.0 (HOSS 3.0), and 35-inch Goodyear Territory RT tires, all so it can deliver off-road capability worthy of the Baja 1000-winning glory of the Stroppe name.

The 2025 Bronco Stroppe Special Edition boasts a head-turning take on the original Calypso Coral, Wimbledon White, and Astra Blue livery of the Stroppe Baja Broncos. The new Stroppe heritage paint job includes Oxford White and Code Orange on the body—the first time Code Orange has been used outside the Raptor family—with an Atlas Blue painted hardtop.

A standard functional matte black hood mitigates sun glare at high speeds, just like the original Baja Broncos. Additionally, the new Bronco Stroppe Special Edition includes the following changes:

Frozen White grille with Code Orange “Bronco” wordmark

Code Orange front tow hooks and a standard steel bumper

“Stroppe Special Edition” and “Bronco” branding on the front and rear fenders, respectively

Squared-off high-clearance fenders in Code Orange

Unique removable side steps with integrated rock rails

17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with a matte-black beadlock ring and gloss-black spokes

A matte black tailgate

The Bronco Stroppe Special Edition also features a white instrument mid-panel, first introduced on the Bronco Heritage, while adding Code Orange accents throughout the cabin. That includes the “Bronco” on the dash, the bezel of the G.O.A.T. mode dial, the insides of grab handles, and contrast stitching on the dash topper and seats. The center console features a unique Stroppe Special Edition badge.

“We’ve been hinting at the return of a Bronco Stroppe Special Edition with our competition Broncos since returning to the Baja 1000 with the Bronco R in 2020,” said Ford Bronco’s North American Design Director Gordon Platto. “That combination of Code Orange, Oxford White, and Atlas Blue, and matte black was chosen very deliberately on our race vehicles. It’s an iconic design and the history behind it is so important to the modern Bronco.” Check out a first look at Ford’s latest limited-edition Bronco above.