The 2025 Polaris RZR Pro R ‘Ultimate’ Edition Revs Up A Terrain-Slaying Side By Side

The 225-horsepower apex UTV is better than ever.

Polaris’s recent 2025 RZR Pro lineup reveal brings refinements across the top-selling side-by-side brand’s most performance-focused rides. Among them is the most loaded version yet of its flagship machine, the RZR Pro R, in an “Ultimate” trim that builds on the same platform with which Polaris Factory Racing won last year’s SCORE International UTV Pro Open Class Championship at the Baja 1000.

(Polaris)

The heart of the RZR Pro R is the 2.0-liter four-cylinder, which delivers 225 horsepower through a nearly bulletproof continuously variable transmission to achieve a 90-mph top speed. That engine, combined with a 104.5-inch wheelbase and an automatically adjusting semi-active suspension featuring 29 inches of usable travel, makes the RZR Pro R a veritable off-road beast that’s arguably the most capable side-by-side money can buy.

For this year, the RZR Pro R—along with the more nimble Pro S (formerly Turbo R) and comparably svelte, trail-optimized Pro XP—get a host of interior updates. Inside are more comfortable seats featuring better contouring and an upgraded dashboard designed with closer touchpoints—Polaris points out that riders can now use the Ride Command infotainment display to map routes and scroll through songs without looking down. The doors feature a nifty new double latch and seal that promises to reduce intrusion from the elements, and a new harness retraction system makes it easier to find the right fit.

(Polaris)

But it’s the top-shelf RZR Pro R Ultimate that most improves the ride experience most thanks to two major upgrades. Polaris has beaten its competitors to the punch with the industry introduction of patent-pending heated and vented seats, which should well serve overnight desert campers dealing with wild swings in ambient temperature. The Ultimate trim also comes with Rockford Fosgate’s Stage 4 audio system, which improves the speakers and adds a 10-inch subwoofer. Additionally, Ultimate vehicles get 15-inch beadlock rims that are color-matched to trim-exclusive finishes including Super Graphite, Black Crystal with Shadow Bronze, and Black Crystal with Radiant Green (pictured).

(Polaris)

Priced at from $34,999 for the standard and $42,999 for the Ultimate trim, the Polaris RZR Pro R hits dealerships this month.