The Beachman ’64 Electrifies Classic Cafe Racers

Brimming with vintage style, it might be the coolest starter electric motorcycle on the market.

(Beachman)

Beachman, a Canadian electric motorcycle brand specializing in vintage cafe racer style, is amping up its lineup with the brand new Beachman ’64. The 2025 model boasts significant upgrades from previous iterations, including double the power and an extended range of up to 55 miles on a single charge, with an option to increase this to 70 miles with an upgraded battery.

The electric powertrain features a 3000W 72V brushless hub motor and multiple riding modes, including an e-bike mode with a top speed of 20 mph, a moped mode at 30 mph, and an off-road mode reaching 45 mph. The removable lithium-ion battery allows for convenient charging, and a regenerative braking system aims to improve efficiency and extend battery life. An integrated digital display provides riders with essential information such as speed and battery level.

But with a retail price of under $5,000, you’re not paying for blistering performance or groundbreaking tech. The selling point is really the stripped-down, 1960s-era cafe racer look. It’s a visual culmination of a lightweight steel frame, wide handlebars and a low-profile leather seat—LED lights are a welcome upgrade over incandescent bulbs of the period that the ’64 is channeling.

Most interesting to some is that the the ’64 gets a legal moped classification in most U.S. states, which allows many riders to operate the bike without a need for a motorcycle endorsement. With seven different colors and $4,800 starting price, the 2025 Beachman ’64 might just be one of the coolest starter electric bikes that money can buy right now.