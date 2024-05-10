The Bentley Batur Convertible Is A W12-Powered Droptop Grand Tourer

Only VIP Bentley customers were given the chance to buy this exclusive $2.1 million beauty,

(Bentley)

(Bentley)

In 2022, Bentley announced the Batur, a muscular custom creation from the marque’s elite Mulliner personalization division. The coupe was limited to 16 examples that were only offered to Bentley’s best customers, who purchased their cars before word of the Batur’s existence fell on public ears.

(Bentley)

The good news is that ultra-exclusive Bentley is back, this time as the Batur Convertible. The bad news is that it was again only offered to VIP Bentley owners.

(Bentley)

As with the coupe, customers will work directly with the Mulliner in-house design team to create bespoke the colors, brightwork and interior trim—detailed graphics and a 3D-printed rose-gold buttons are a couple of the ideas Bentley suggested.

(Bentley)

Exemplifying one of endless finish variations, the “Batur Convertible #0” development car pictured here is dressed in an flashy orange “Vermillion Gloss” over “Vermillion Satin Duo” tone, complemented by a Gloss Dark Titanium grille and 22-inch wheels.

(Bentley)

Car and Driver notes that the twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine that delivers 740 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. According to Bentley, this will be “one of the last” applications of the legendary 12-pot before Bentley fully enters a hybrid era, but not the last.

(Bentley)

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but C&D expects that the Batur Convertible will be priced similarly to the coupe at $2.1 million. Not that it matters, as you still can’t buy one.