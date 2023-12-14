Ducati & Bentley Team Up For V4 Motorcycle

A killer collab between two elite marques spawned a motorcycle masterpiece.

The Lamborghini x Ducati Diavel 1260—a limited-edition example of arguably the most potent cruiser on the motorcycle market—was a natural collaboration for the two marques.

(Ducati)

“In creating a Diavel inspired by the Siàn, we are celebrating the values ​​we share with Lamborghini: We are Italian, we are sporty, and design is a distinctive element for our creations,” said Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati design center, at the time of its release in 2020.

(Ducati)

Now the Ducati Diavel is again looking to automobiles for design inspo, but this time it’s informed by the Bentley Batur, the British marque’s most powerful production car ever with a 730-horsepower twin-turbo W12 under the hood. But what does Bentley, a brand of large-and-in-charge luxobarges, have in common with Ducati, a purveyor of superbikes?

For starters, Ducati and Bentley, like Lamborghini, are owned by Volkswagen Group. Both the Diavel and the Batur also look good in green, specifically the Scarab Green metallic shade lifted from the palette of Mulliner, Bentley’s customization division.

(Ducati)

While the obvious parallels seem to end there, the bike does wear its other Bentley influences convincingly. The Dark Titanium Satin forged rims, designed and created for this motorcycle, recall the shapes seen on the car.

The side air intakes reflect the Batur’s two-tone front grille. The front mudguard, the fairing and the upper view of the tank hark to the Bentley’s ribbed hood, while the single-seater tail takes many cues from the double-layer extractor on the back of the car.

The rider’s seat, in black Alcantara with red underlying fabric, is inspired by the Batur’s interior. Most obviously, the Bentley logo embroidered on the rear pad, while the name of the model and the production number of the unit are engraved on a plate inserted in the carbon fiber cover of the vertical head.

(Ducati)

The Diavel for Bentley is propelled by the the 168-horsepower 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, described by Ducati as “rich in torque but also extremely light and compact, it is at the same time fluid, regular and usable right from the lowest revs.”

(Ducati)

Only 500 Ducati Diavel for Bentley bikes will be sold for $70,000, not including an additional 50 Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner bikes that are reserved for Bentley customers, who will be able to further customize the saddle, brake calipers and color scheme to match their car. Each of those 50 bikes will start at $90,000.

Look for the first examples to hit the streets in summer of 2024.