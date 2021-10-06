Bugatti Bolide Named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar’

A team of expert judges says that the 1,825-hp track-only missile is the best looking ride around.

The Bugatti Bolide was crowned the “World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar” at Paris’ 36th Festival Automobile International festival.

According to Top Gear, an expert jury of “design professionals” arrived at the potentially contentious conclusion by a “substantial margin.” The French marque’s Chiron-based,. 310-mph track eater beat out other head-turning hypercars including the Gordon Murray T50 and street-legal, F1-powered Mercedes AMG One.

“It’s an honor for us that the resulting design has won such a highly coveted award, voted for by experts in our field,” said Bugatti design director Achim Anscheidt.

“Praise must go to the entire design team, each dedicated to their craft in harmonizing and perfecting all aspects of the Bolide’s design during an innovative four-months, purely digital process.”

Like the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, the Bolide will be confined entirely to closed circuits when it arrives in 2024. With a weight of 2,734 pounds and an output of 1,825 horsepower made in a quad-turbocharged W16, the Bolide achieves a power-to-weight ratio of .67 hp per pound—a figure that Bugatti takes particular pride in.

The $4.7 million price tag also breaks down to about $1,720 per pound. But hey, it’s still half as cheap as the Bugatti Centodieci.