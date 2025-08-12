Meet The Brouillard, Bugatti’s First Hypercar From Their Exclusive Bespoke Program

The thoroughbred hypercar pays tribute to founder Ettore Bugatti’s love of horses.

(Bugatti)

Like the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild division catering to the top 1 percent of the marque’s customers who commission one-off vehicles built from the ground up—such as the $31 million Arcadia Droptail—Bugatti is now offering similarly comprehensive personalization through its Programme Solitaire. The inaugural creation, named Brouillard, is a breathtaking coupe that pays tribute to Ettore Bugatti’s beloved majestic thoroughbred.

(Bugatti)

The Programme Solitaire is a modern-day take on Bugatti’s early 20th-century tradition of collaborating with specialist coachbuilders, a practice Jean Bugatti revolutionized by bringing the craft in-house to create icons like the Type 57 SC Atlantic. Brouillard is built upon the pinnacle of Bugatti’s W16 platform, featuring the 1,500-horsepower iteration of the legendary quad-turbocharged engine.

(Bugatti)

Channeling principles of classical art, Brouillard is dressed in dark tones on the lower third of the vehicle that visually connect to the car’s shadow, creating the perception of a lighter, more dynamic silhouette. Its aerodynamic kit straddles the line between function and beauty, from the air intakes that optimize cooling efficiency to a fixed ducktail wing that enhances the car’s elegant silhouette.

(Bugatti)

The interior craftsmanship reaches new heights with custom-woven fabrics, green-tinted carbon fiber, and a glass roof that creates an airy, cathedral-like experience. Tireless dedication to the finest artisan craftsmanship is evident in details like embroidered horse motifs, customized seats shaped to the owner’s preference, and a gear shifter machined from a single block of aluminum, featuring a miniature hand-crafted sculpture of Ettore’s favorite horse.

(Bugatti)

The Brouillard will be officially unveiled during Monterey Car Week as the first project of the new Programme Solitaire, which will create a maximum of only two masterpieces each year, ensuring that each receives complete attention and craftsmanship. These commissions will use existing Bugatti powertrains and chassis while focusing on bespoke bodywork and interior details.