The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Is Officially The Quickest Production RWD Car Ever

The 1,064-hp American screamer stole the 0-60 mph crown from the McLaren 750S, which costs over $200,000 more.

(Chevrolet)

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is the straight-line speed king of the rear-wheel drive world. The mid-engine American exotic just became the fastest RWD car to 60 mph ever tested by Car and Driver. Having reached the velocity in just 2.2 seconds, the 1,064-horsepower screamer usurped the title from the McLaren 750S (2.3 seconds)—while costing $200,000 less. The Corvette is also undisputed past 60 mph, having hit 100 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 9.5 seconds at 149 mph.

(Chevrolet)

The price difference between the two is vast—$205,265 for the American and $449,790 for the Brit, as tested by C&D. And the ‘Vette is far superior when it comes to max speed as well, with a top end of 233 mph, compared to the 750S’s 206 mph.

The results, while wildly impressive when cost is considered, aren’t necessarily surprising. Its LT7 engine, a 5.5-liter high-revving flat-plane V8 inducted by twin turbochargers, produces a hypercar-cementing 1,064 horsepower, making it the most powerful eight-pot ever put in an American production car. The ZR1 also ran on sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R ZP tires with a fat 345-mm width at the rear, employing additional grip to give it another edge.

(Chevrolet)

Perhaps the wildest stat of all is the fact that the Corvette ZR1 is as quick to 60 mph as the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto, which features a 1,001-horsepower hybrid-V12, all-wheel drive and a $729,458 price tag as tested—over three times what Corvette costs. If you’re looking for a legit budget hypercar that offers the best performance-to-dollar ratio, the only choice is the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.