The Continental GT Supersports Is The Lightest, Most ‘Driver-Focused’ Bentley Ever

Proudly powered purely by a twin-turbo V8, it might be the most extreme Bentley yet.

(Bentley)

The Bentley Continental GT is the benchmark for the great grand tourer, equal parts opulence and thrill-worthy performance. But for its latest act, the Continental GT aims to dial up the speed and dial in the driving experience to an extraordinary extent—the likes of which would typically be expected from aftermarket customizers.

(Bentley)

For this special edition, Bentley is resurrecting the “Supersports” nameplate for only the fourth time in the company’s history. More interestingly, though, is that the Continental GT Supersports seems to be channeling its earliest direct ancestor, the R-Type Continental, which established the lineage in the 1950s when it debuted as the world’s fastest four-seat production car.

It’s all happening under the leadership of Bentley’s new CEO, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, who had this to say about the Continental GT Supersports:

“The new Supersports is more than just the most driver-focused Bentley yet. It signifies a return to Bentley making more extreme cars—ones that combine extraordinary breadth of ability with true driver engagement, while remaining pieces of automotive artwork unique and bespoke to each customer. Bentley has always thrived when revealing a more daring side, and the new Supersports is a statement of our intent while celebrating 100 years of the name. This is the first project developed from start-to-finish since I joined Bentley Motors, and I’m proud of our team and the speed at which we’ve created a car so different to the GT on which it’s based.”

(Bentley)

The hybrid powertrain that powers the rest of the Continental GT lineup has been eschewed in favor of a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 producing 657 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque, sent exclusively to the rear wheels for the first time in a Continental GT. Combined with a redeveloped version of the Continental lineup’s ZF eight-speed transmission, the vehicle will hit 62 mph in 3.7 seconds and top out at around 192 mph.

More notable than those figures is the extreme diet. The lack of an AWD or battery-powered motors saves weight already, but Bentley also gave the Supersports a carbon fiber roof, swapped its rear seats for a carbon fiber tub, configured its audio system for the front cabin only, and removed unnecessary sound-deadening insulation. All in all, that amounts to a massive weight cut of around 1,100 pounds compared to the standard Continental GT.

(Bentley)

What’s more, the vehicle dons the most aggressive aero kit ever fashioned for a Bentley grand tourer, including a new lower front bumper with Bentley’s largest-ever splitter; two pairs of lift-reducing stacked dive planes sit at the corners of the front bumper; new B-shaped fender blades to manage the airflow from the front wheel arches; a new rear diffuser built into an all-new rear bumper; and a new fixed rear spoiler. Together, the kit helps the Continental GT Supersports achieve 661 more pounds of peak downforce than the standard car can.

(Bentley)

Only 500 Bentley Continental GT Supersports will leave the marque’s Crewe headquarters after production begins in 2027, but assuming it’s a success, the Supersports badge may be here to stay.