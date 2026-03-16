The Ferrari Amalfi Spider Puts An Award-Winning V8 In A Gorgeous Grand Tourer

Powered by a record-breaking V8 with zero turbo lag, the Amalfi Spider is a 640-hp masterclass in open-top engineering.

(Ferrari)

While bucking today’s electrified trends and drawing design inspiration from legendary GTs of the 1950s and 1960s, the Ferrari 12Cilindri boldly extended the lineage of V12 family that began all the way with the first Prancing Horse-badged car, the 1947 125 S. Jacopo Marcon, Ferrari’s product manager for the 12Cilindri Spider, called this convertible variant of the marque’s flagship front-engine machine the “most complete Ferrari GT of all time” at launch.

(Ferrari)

For the Ferrarisiti with a love of the 12Cilindri Spider’s looks but a preference for a more manageable powertrain, meet the Amalfi Spider. Its beautifully elongated front end is occupied by the latest evolution of the F154 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8—among the most decorated power units in automotive history, having earned 14 International Engine of the Year trophies since its 2016 debut, including a “Best Engine of the Last 20 Years” award in 2018.

(Ferrari)

In this application, the engine has been optimized to deliver a maximum output of 640 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, right near its 7,600-rpm redline, allowing it to get the most out of its continuously increasing power curve. Though it weighs nearly 200 pounds more than the Amalfi coupe, which was released with the same engine in 2025, it hits the same performance benchmarks: a sprint to 62 takes 3.3 seconds, and it’ll hit 199 mph flat out.

The performance is achieved through Ferrari’s turbocharging management system, which allows for independent control of the rotational speed of both turbochargers with dedicated calibration and an increase in the maximum turbo speed up to 171,000 rpm. This approach improves throttle response and boosts pressure control precision by essentially eliminating turbo lag. The Amalfi Spider also benefits from the new engine control unit already used in the 12Cilindri, 296 GTB, and Purosangue. The eight-speed dual-clutch oil-bath transmission, first introduced on the SF90 Stradale to widespread acclaim, also delivers power in the Amalfi.

(Ferrari)

Ferrari’s concept of “La Nuova Dolce Vita”—the new sweet life—was ushered in by the purely elegant Ferrari Roma in 2019, which is the most direct predecessor to the Amalfi. While not as minimalist as the Roma Spider, the Amalfi Spider remains a beautiful expression of La Nuova Dolce Vita, with a similarly monolithic, sleek and sculptural form that’s beautiful with the roof retracted or deployed—a process that takes 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 37 mph.

The soft top is available in four colors and two fabrics, including the new Tecnico Ottanio, a distinctive weave that aims to create a 3D shimmering effect when refracting sunlight. Even with the top down, Ferrari ensured the fabric was put to aesthetic use to cover the tonneau and adjacent rear surfaces. In an effort to maximize utility—a word not often associated with Ferrari—the Amalfi Spider’s luggage capacity is best in its class, with 67 gallons of storage topped and 45 gallons topless.

(Ferrari)

Perhaps the most thoughtfully considered design elements pertain to the comprehensive aerodynamic package, which marks a significant upgrade over the Roma’s. Per Ferrari:

A series of functional devices are incorporated into the car, which contribute to flow management and help to balance load and resistance. At the front, a bypass above the headlight connects the front end of the car to the engine compartment, reducing overpressure and contributing to thermal control; vertical load generation is enhanced by the vortex generators and diffusers integrated into the front underbody of the car, while in front of both the front and rear wheels, the vehicle is equipped with aerodynamic and resistance-reducing fairings for the exposed part of the wheels.



At the rear, the Ferrari Amalfi Spider is equipped with a mobile wing that is perfectly integrated into the tail of the car, which permits three active configurations (Low Drag or LD, Medium Downforce or MD, and High Downforce or HD). which adjust automatically in accordance with the speed and the longitudinal and transverse acceleration of the car. In the HD configuration, the wing generates up to [242 pounds] more load at [155 mph].



The rear diffuser has been optimized with a view to achieving the best possible balance between load and resistance, with controlled expansion of the flow in the central channel, maximizing the energy of the slipstream and boosting the overall efficiency of the vehicle. The layout of the cooling system is also an integral part of the aerodynamic design as a whole: the central area between the longitudinal elements of the chassis houses the engine water radiator and the air conditioning condenser, while the side vents feed the turbocharging system’s intercoolers.



Particular attention has been paid to passenger comfort when the roof is open. The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is equipped with a wind deflector integrated into the backs of the rear seats, which can be activated by the driver at the touch of a button without needing to stop. When the configuration is active, the airflow that would enter the cockpit of the car from the rear is deflected, creating a more stable bubble of comfort around the passengers and reducing turbulence and noise, particularly in the head area.

Inside, passenger and driver are cocooned by the flowy exterior geometries and an also-monolithic dashboard, separated only by the central wind tunnel. While void of the screens featured in the upcoming Luce EV—featuring an interior designed by the same team behind the iPhone—the Amalfi Spider does feature numerous physical controls, much like yet-released all-electric Ferrari. On the left, there’s an anodized aluminum start button, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) controls, adaptive cruise control, phone, and voice commands, while on the right are the selectors for the instrument panel. At the rear, two rotary dials manage volume and station selection, while a dedicated button is used to switch audio sources.Prices haven’t been released, but Car and Driver estimates that the Ferrari Amalfi Spider will cost around $300,000 at launch.