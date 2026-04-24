The Ferrari Hypersail Is A 100-Foot Italian Supercar For The Sea

“Every volume originates from the interaction between wind, water and speed.”

(Ferrari)

(Ferrari)

The Ferrari Roma, the Monza SP1 Icona Series roadster that science says is the world’s most beautiful car, and the immaculate 12Cilindri grand tourer have all previously been presented for aesthetically minded patrons of Milan Design Week. But for the 2026 edition of the proudly Italian celebration of tech, materials, and art, Ferrari has shifted focus from roadgoing excellence to its most ambitious maritime project yet.

A dedicated exhibition path in Ferrari’s Milan flagship store showcases the 100-foot Hypersail, the first fully foiling monohull sailboat of its size. Created through the combined efforts of the Ferrari Tech Team—guided by Matteo Lanzavecchia and Marco Guglielmo Ribigini—the Ferrari Design Studio led by Flavio Manzoni, and naval architect Guillaume Verdier, Hypersail is incredibly impressive in ability, operating exclusively on renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and captured kinetic energy. Verdier cleverly devised a three-point stabilization system: a foil on the rudder, two lateral foils, and a foil attached to a canting keel.

(Ferrari)

But that gigantic Ferrari logo on the mast indicates that Hypersail, like all of Maranello’s creations, aims to be excellent in both objective and subjective arenas. As Ferrari says, the Hypersail’s design “is never merely aesthetic, but a direct consequence of function: every volume originates from the interaction between wind, water and speed. As an offshore ocean vessel, aesthetic choices have, from the very beginning, developed within strict boundaries defined by precise aerodynamic and engineering constraints. Performance sets the rules, design transforms them into beauty.”

For example, the solar panels, which are integrated into the deck and hull sides were placed in accordance with an advanced study of the solar exposure, but they are also walkable having been integrated with technical fastening systems, clips, and treatments to ensure the crew doesn’t need to avoid them.

Naturally, Ferrari has referenced several of its automobiles in the Hypersail’s design for both beauty and aerodynamics’ sake. The streamlined silhouette evokes the purity of proportions of the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2, while the exterior of the coachroof on the deck recalls the graphics architecture of the Le Mans-winning 499P Hypercar.

The predominant color, a gray tone named Grigio Hypersail, covers part of the carbon fiber hull and much of the mainmast and foremast. But the eye is naturally most drawn to the remaining elements in Giallo Fly yellow. This color is supremely significant: Fiamma Breschi, the widow of Ferrari 245 Formula 1 driver Luigi Musso, suggested that the color famously worn on her late husband’s helmet be incorporated into Ferrari’s automotive palette, first on the now highly coveted 275 GTB. Applied to the cabin, foils, and hull lines, the hue naturally connects witnesses to countless Ferrari cars that have sported the finish.

(Ferrari)

Lines subtly inspired by LaFerrari and the F80 are also present, and the aforementioned F’s particularly elongated upper arm continues a sparingly used motif that’s appeared on the 2023/2024 F1 car and the livery of a Daytona SP3 auctioned for charitable causes.

“Hypersail is a vessel unique in scale and technology, engineered to deliver peak performance within an environment as singular and unpredictable as the ocean,” said Lanzavecchia, Head of Vehicle Engineering at Ferrari and Chief Technology Officer of Hypersail.

“This is achieved through its core concept: foiling, made possible by a sophisticated control system, leveraging the expertise gained from our automotive developments, and powered by energy recovered from renewable sources such as wind, solar, and motion. The strategic choice of a monohull arises from the synergy between maximum hydrodynamic and aerodynamic efficiency. Throughout every design phase, the collaboration with the Design Studio allowed us to accentuate and refine Hypersail’s forms and features, establishing it as a definitive benchmark of design and innovation.”