Ford Mustang GTD ‘Spirit Of America’ Salutes Record-Setting Muscle Car

An 815-horsepower version of the fastest American car to lap the iconic Nürburgring race track.

(Ford)

The Ford Mustang GTD—short for Grand Touring Daytona—went where no American (production automobile) had gone before when it broke seven minutes on a Nürburgring lap in late 2024, thereby ranking the ultra-limited ‘Stang among the five fastest production sports cars to ever clock a time around the notoriously challenging performance proving ground known as “Green Hell.”

The monumental feat calls for an even lower-volume Mustang GTD “Spirit of America.” While the Nürburgring lap most directly inspired the spec, it also celebrates the first Mustang prototype’s debut in 1962—i.e. the moment when Ford first established itself among the world of hi-po automobiles—and the Mustang’s first race win at the 1964 Tour de France. More loosely, Ford also drew inspiration for the Spirit of America from the achievements of Craig Breedlove, who became the first person to break the 500- and 600-mph barriers on land by cleverly employing a $500 jet engine from a Korean War fighter plane.

“Mustang GTD is the pinnacle of Mustang performance. Mustang GTD Spirit of America celebrates the daring behind that performance,” said Mustang GTD brand manager Jim Owens. “Mustang GTD wouldn’t have been possible without people like Craig Breedlove, pushing the edge of the envelope and challenging the Goliaths of the day in an all-American way.”

(Ford)

With those moments in mind, Ford Design conceived a Performance White body with twin body-length racing stripes in Race Red and Lightning Blue, mimicking the iconic red, white, and blue Mustang tribar that debuted in 1964. The design also matches the overalls that Breedlove wore when he took his land-speed records. Exposed carbon fiber features on the front splitter, rear diffuser and spoiler—the latter also gets Race Red end plates and a “MUSTANG” wordmark on the underside. Owners have a choice between Race Red or exposed carbon-fiber mirror caps, while Race Red calipers are standard.

The interior gets a package-specific leather-trimmed seats with Dinamica inserts. Black Onyx is complemented by a a Race Red gradient stripe, Re-Entry White trimmings and Victory Blue stitching. The paddle shifters, shift ring, and IP badge are available in 3D-printed titanium. That’s all in addition to what makes the 202-mph Mustang GTD so special: a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 producing 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, Ford’s highest factory output ever.

(Ford)

Pricing info and volume haven’t been announced, but the Ford Mustang GTD Spirit of America’s cost will definitely surge past the standard Mustang GTD’s $325,000 price tag.