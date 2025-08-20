The Hottest Hypercars, Futuristic Concepts, Track Day Weapons and One-Offs From Monterey Car Week 2025

The very best from The Quail, a Motorsport Gathering 2025, including the Best of Show Ferrari F50 GT1.

Another year, another fabulous Monterey Car Week in the books. As usual, the 10-day automotive circus of the most valuable, exclusive and rarest vehicles on Earth did not disappoint, highlighting a treasure chest of pre-war vintage unicorns, seven-figure hypercars, futuristic concepts, and track day super weapons. Taking the weekend’s top prize was Lee and Penny Anderson’s 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo, which claimed the highly coveted “Best of Show” at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

For the Andersons—renowned collectors, philanthropists, and patrons of timeless design—the win reflects their lifelong dedication to excellence, heritage, and artistry. “This Hispano-Suiza ticks every possible box,” Concours d’Elegance chairman Sandra Button said of her winner. “The underpinnings are technically advanced. The body is meticulously hand-crafted, light, and lovely. It was, notably, commissioned by aperitif scion André Dubonnet, and he raced it in both the Targa Florio and the Coppa Florio.”

1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo (Courtesy of Rémi Dargegen)

While Sunday’s famed Concours d’Elegance on the grounds of the Pebble Beach golf course is the most famous of the week’s events, Friday’s The Quail, a Motorsport Gathering in Monterey has quickly grown into the event to attend, as many of the greatest marques unveil their latest masterpieces there—such as Bugatti, Lamborghini, Hennessey, Lexus and more. Once again, Maxim contributing photographer Robert Kerian hit the lawn of The Quail’s 22nd edition to capture these automotive gems. As the exceptional lensman that shot spectacular images of the Bugatti Tourbillon for Maxim, we knew we could trust Kerian to get only the best.

Bugatti Brouillard

A mesmerizing one-of-one hypercar, the Bugatti Brouillard is the inaugural creation of Bugatti’s ultra-exclusive Programme Solitaire, named after Ettore Bugatti’s favorite horse. Beneath its bespoke coupe body lies the celebrated W16 quad-turbo engine, delivering around 1,600 horsepower, while its cabin dazzles with tartan fabrics, green-tinted carbon accents, embroidered horse motifs, and a miniature horse sculpture embedded in the gear lever. Owned by an anonymous passionate collector.

1996 Ferrari F50 GT1

(Robert Kerian)

Art Zafiropoulo’s 1996 Ferrari F50 GT1—a single factory-built prototype with a 750-hp V12, carbon-fiber monocoque, and race-grade aerodynamics—won Best of Show at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Its striking raw-carbon body, black Speedline wheels, and pure racing pedigree earned it induction into the Rolex Circle of Champions, i.e. Monterey Car Week’s Best of Show winners. Zafiropoulo received a specially engraved Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36—underscoring the car’s significance as one of Maranello’s rarest, most extreme creations.

Lamborghini Fenomeno

(Robert Kerian)

A thunderous hybrid masterpiece, the Lamborghini Fenomeno is one of just 29 ever built. Its naturally aspirated V12 and triple-electric-motor system conjure just under 1,080 hp that rocket the exotic to 62 mph in a staggering 2.4 seconds on the way to a top speed beyond 217 mph. With ultra-exclusive production and jaw-dropping presence, this “phenomenon” lives up to its name, captivating collectors and redefining Lamborghini’s V12 legacy.

Hennessey Venom F5 LF

(Robert Kerian)

Hennessey unveiled the one-off Venom F5 Revolution LF, a bespoke hypercar commissioned by American entrepreneurial collector Louis Florey. Cloaked in Cocoa Brown–tinted carbon fiber with River Sand Metallic accents, the American underdog we’ve covered extensively packs an astonishing 2,031-hp twin-turbo V8 paired with a gated six-speed manual into his new tire shredder. Built on a new Evolution-enhanced carbon monocoque, its analog cockpit—with horology-grade switches and a bolt-action parking lever—epitomizes visceral craftsmanship and driving purity.

Gunther Werks Project F-26

(Robert Kerian)

A ferocious reinterpretation of Porsche’s Slantnose legacy, the Gunther Werks Project F-26 stunned onlookers at The Quail in August 2025. Only 26 bespoke examples will be built, each packing a Rothsport-Racing-tuned, air-cooled twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-six delivering 1,000 hp and 750 pound-feet of torque through a six-speed manual. Anchored by carbon fiber bodywork, adaptive dampers, and fighter-jet styling cues, it balances raw analog engagement with aggressive performance—cementing its status as the modern analog poster child.

Gordon Murray Special Vehicles S1 LM

(Robert Kerian)

A breathtaking custom commission, the Gordon Murray Special Vehicles S1 LM premiered at The Quail during Monterey Car Week 2025. This homage to the 1995 Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR features new carbon-fiber bodywork with a roof-mounted intake, split rear wing, and central driving position. Powered by a naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V12 with a 12,100 rpm redline that sends over 690 hp through a six-speed manual, all five units are commissioned by a single private client, with deliveries beginning in 2026.

Pagani Zonda Arrivederci

(Robert Kerian)

An emotional farewell to a legendary lineage: the aptly named Pagani Zonda Arrivederci—chassis No. 140 and the final factory-built Zonda—made its poignant Monterey debut at The Quail in August 2024. Commissioned by U.S. collector Kris Singh, this one-off features exposed silver carbon fiber bodywork with red and blue racing stripes, candy-red leather interior, and bespoke six-spoke wheels. A fitting swan song that embodies the artistry and engineering soul of the Zonda era.

SSC Tuatara Striker

(Robert Kerian)

The SSC Tuatara Striker made a striking track-ready statement. This high-downforce variant of the Tuatara, delivered by HK Motorcars, features a twin-turbo V8—which can crank out up to 1,750 hp on E85—mated to a robotized seven-speed manual. Aggressive aerodynamic enhancements generate roughly 1,100 pounds of downforce at 160 mph, blending ferocious performance with sculptural precision. It commands attention with fighter-jet poise that redefines hypercar track craft.

1966 Porsche 906 Spider Vasek Polak racer

(Robert Kerian)

A restored jewel of 1960s motorsport, the 1966 Porsche 906 Spyder (chassis No. 906-136) graced The Quail in 2025. Once transformed into a stripped-down Spyder by small-weight wizard Alwin Springer for Vasek Polak’s team, it dominated the SCCA BSR class in 1970 with invention and speed. Painstakingly returned to that racing form, it carries Polak’s original livery alongside a magnesium-cased engine and Bosch slide-valve injection, embodying both heritage and ingenuity.

Lexus Sport Concept

(Robert Kerian)

Lexus’s engimatic Sport Concept is a sleek, emotionally charged two-door coupe that reimagines the brand’s future sports car aesthetic. With wide hips, a low-slung roof, and an active rear wing, it channels a potent blend of emotional design and performance cues. Lexus remains tight-lipped on technical specs, though whispers suggest a front-engine layout—perhaps a twin-turbo V8 with a rear transaxle—that hints at serious track capability.

Corvette CX.R Vision Gran Turismo

(Robert Kerian) Pagani Huayra R Evo

(Robert Kerian) Cadillac Elevated Velocity (Robert Kerian) 1997 Ferrari F310B (Robert Kerian) Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer (Robert Kerian) Czinger 21C (Robert Kerian) Eccentrica Diablo (Robert Kerian) 1965 Honda RA272 (Robert Kerian) 2024 Aston Martin AMR24 (Robert Kerian) Karma Amaris (Robert Kerian)

