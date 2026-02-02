This Insane Genesis X Skorpio Off-Roader Is Headed Into Production

Buyers have already put in orders for the luxury automaker’s black scorpion-inspired “extreme off-road vehicle.”

(Genesis)

Having successfully siphoned market share away from European luxury sedan and SUV makers like Audi and Mercedes, Genesis is now taking a stab at the off-roading segment of the motoring world with a crazed concept that’s evidently going straight into production.

(Genesis)

Announced in the United Arab Emirates’ Liwa Oasis—home to the fearsome 4×4 proving ground that is the Moreeb Dune, a.k.a. the “Hill of Horror”—the Genesis X Skorpio concept showcases Genesis’s first attempt at an “extreme off-road recreational vehicle.”

(Genesis)

“The X Skorpio concept is an extreme off-road vehicle designed to be driven across the toughest and harshest terrain,” said Luc Donckerwolke, Chief Creative Officer of Genesis. “With a tubular frame, a full roll cage and many components sourced directly from off-road endurance racing specialists, the X Skorpio Concept explores yet another facet of the Genesis brand and highlights our intent to inject emotion and adrenaline into different segments.”

(Genesis)

The X Skorpio wears its desert-prowling arachnid influences boldly curves inspired by the black scorpion’s tail and segmented exoskeleton-evoking panels. It runs a V8 engine delivering an absurd 1,100 horsepower and 850 pound-feet of torque to 18-inch beadlock wheels wrapped in 40-inch off-road tires, providing superior grip and durability for rugged terrain. Without mentioning specific figures, Genesis also promises “generous approach and departure angles, a short wheelbase, a high break-over angle” and a “finely tuned suspension with extreme ground clearance.”

(Genesis)

That tremendous output puts the Skorpio among the the most powerful recreational off-roaders, i.e. trophy trucks. But the luxurious interior puts it in a class of its own, with ergonomic seating, climate control, and opulent suede and leather upholstery featuring stitching inspired by the legs of a scorpion. Thanks to an integrated roll cage, four-point harness, and a fully enclosed cabin, drivers won’t even need to wear a full racing suit or a helmet.

(Genesis)

What’s most surprising is that Genesis is actually taking orders for the X Skorpio. Speaking to Car and Driver, Donckerwolke confirmed that minutes after the vehicle’s reveal, “We already have a few orders in tonight from people in this area who need toys.” Production will be very limited, and the X Skorpio won’t be street-legal. Sadly, none of those models will be sold by Genesis in the U.S., but you can bank on a couple making their way stateside on the aftermarket a few years after deliveries are made.