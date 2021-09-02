Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Channels 'No Time to Die' SUV

This blacked-out, 007-inspired beast is based on the fastest Defender yet.

Land Rover

No Time to Die is finally hitting theaters on October 8 after COVID-19-related delays. To capitalize on the Bond buzz, Land Rover is introducing another superspy-worthy spec of the Defender.

Over a year ago, Land Rover released movie rehearsal footage of bucking, jumping and fishtailing 2020 Defenders that customers could then go build themselves. This, however, is an ultra-exclusive "Bond Edition" based on the fastest Defender V8 in the 110 four-door body style—and it's limited to 300 examples.

Land Rover

Land Rover's SV Bespoke division made a menace out of the British brute with the Extended Black Pack. They've murdered out every exterior component save for silver door runners, exhaust tips, and the eye-catching Xenon Blue brake calipers cleverly sequestered from behind 22-inch gloss black Luna rims.

Land Rover

If we're honest, it really seems like the elements that average passersby will notice are the "Defender 007" rear badge and the "007" puddle lamp graphic visible at night.

Land Rover

Passengers will similarly be impressed by the "Defender 007" treadplates. They complement the specially developed touchscreen animation on the Defender's Pivi Pro infotainment display.

Land Rover

With 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque made in Jaguar Land Rover's 5.0-liter supercharged V8, it'll run through eight gears to top out 149 mph after hitting 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. Unique suspension tuning and a new electronic active rear diff promise to keep the ride smooth along the way.

Land Rover

Those who secure the limited-edition Defender V8 Bond Edition only have to pay $114,600. That's around $7,000 more than the base 2022 Defender V8.

Land Rover

Contact Land Rover now to get your name on the shortlist.