September 2, 2021

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Channels 'No Time to Die' SUV

This blacked-out, 007-inspired beast is based on the fastest Defender yet.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition (2)

No Time to Die is finally hitting theaters on October 8 after COVID-19-related delays. To capitalize on the Bond buzz, Land Rover is introducing another superspy-worthy spec of the Defender. 

Over a year ago, Land Rover released movie rehearsal footage of bucking, jumping and fishtailing 2020 Defenders that customers could then go build themselves. This, however, is an ultra-exclusive "Bond Edition" based on the fastest Defender V8 in the 110 four-door body style—and it's limited to 300 examples. 

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition (7)

Land Rover's SV Bespoke division made a menace out of the British brute with the Extended Black Pack. They've murdered out every exterior component save for silver door runners, exhaust tips, and the eye-catching Xenon Blue brake calipers cleverly sequestered from behind 22-inch gloss black Luna rims.

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition (4)

If we're honest, it really seems like the elements that average passersby will notice are the "Defender 007" rear badge and the "007" puddle lamp graphic visible at night. 

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition (3)

Passengers will similarly be impressed by the "Defender 007" treadplates. They complement the specially developed touchscreen animation on the Defender's Pivi Pro infotainment display. 

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition (5)

With 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet of torque made in Jaguar Land Rover's 5.0-liter supercharged V8, it'll run through eight gears to top out 149 mph after hitting 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. Unique suspension tuning and a new electronic active rear diff promise to keep the ride smooth along the way.  

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition (1)

Those who secure the limited-edition Defender V8 Bond Edition only have to pay $114,600. That's around $7,000 more than the base 2022 Defender V8. 

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition (6)

Contact Land Rover now to get your name on the shortlist. 

No image description

Image 1 MaximBet feaure article (for Maxim homepage too)
Sports

Place Your Bets! MaximBet Is Now Live in Colorado

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition (6)
Rides

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Channels 'No Time to Die' SUV

red-notice-netflix-gadot-reynolds-rock
Entertainment

Netflix Drops Trailer For 'Red Notice' With Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and The Rock

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf World Time (5)
Style

Zodiac's Super Sea Wolf World Time Watch Is Designed For Global Travelers

Maestro Dobel Pavito Promo
Food & Drink

Maestro Dobel Launches World's First TURKEY-Infused Pechuga Tequila

Bryson DeChambeau Promo
Sports

Calling All Bryson DeChambeau Haters: This Week Is Your Last Chance

2021 Ford Bronco Promo 2
Rides

2021 Ford Bronco: First Ride Review

Joe Rogan Promo
News

Joe Rogan Gets COVID-19, Says He Took Controversial Horse Dewormer Ivermectin For Treatment

luminox-911-watch
Gear

Luminox Launches 'Never Forget' Watch Series Honoring 9/11 Heroes

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT