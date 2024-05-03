The Jaguar XJS Gets A Supercharged V12 Revamp

A beastly upgrade courtesy of Tom Walkinshaw Racing.

Souped-up sports carstend to take on a life of their own, particularly when that life is a sort of rebirth of its own right. Britain’s own Tom Walkinshaw Racing, or TWR, is nodding to that concept by taking the famed Jaguar XJS and putting a distinctly, well, TWR spin on it.

It’s a fitting retooling in every sense of the word. TWR teamed up with Jaguar on two famed 24 Hours of Le Mans wins in the 1990s, later partnering on two lightning-fast JaguarSport releases before TWR hit financial speedbumps in the early 2000s.

Fast-forward to today: TWR is back and (perhaps?) better than ever, particularly with a bold, powerful and V12-powered supercar.

Jaguar has no shortage of roadgoing race cars in its lineage, and yet, the latest TWR model nods to a model out of production since the mid-1990s.

The super-charged car is projected to deliver more than 600 horsepower, while early looks indicate a distinctly muscular sensibility on the road. And it certainly won’t come cheap: For each of the 88 models available, buyers should expect to pony up more than $280,000 starting later this summer.