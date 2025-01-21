The MasterCraft XStar 25 Brings Luxury To World’s Most Powerful Performance Towboat

Step aboard this wakeboarder’s dream boat.

(MasterCraft)

Those who have spent any serious amount of time wakeboarding or waterskiing will be very familiar MasterCraft. The Vonore, Tennessee-based towboat specialist has been propelling watersports to new levels of luxury and performance for decades, a trend that continues with the unveiling of the brand’s new flagship, the XStar 25.

MasterCraft’s previous-gen XStar lineup already laid claim to the “world’s most powerful towboat” title, thanks its utilization of the Imor Supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which develops an industry-leading 630 horsepower and 665 pound-feet of torque. But after an overhaul that touched everything from bow to stern, the XStar 25’s superlative performance is now paired with unprecedented levels of opulence.

(MasterCraft)

Among the XStar’s many next-gen upgrades is the MasterCraft Aft Audio Experience (MAAX), featuring six subwoofers, ten interior cockpit speakers, four tower speakers, and six transom speakers that provide 4,200 combined watts of peak power—MasterCraft points out that this is 100 percent more wattage than offered by current competing systems. Though the U-shaped cockpit accommodates a maximum recommended occupancy of six, the MAAX system brings seven customizable audio zones, including dedicated zones in the tower and transom.

(MasterCraft)

Those six passengers will surely appreciate upscale new transom loungers and the modernized picklefork bow, with its built-in armrests and customizable seating options clad in a variety of color combinations—Dark Gray over Storm Gray, Charcoal over Black, Dune over Cappuccino, and Mocha over Charcoal. Additionally, a revamped A-frame structure behind the helm seat can now be transformed into a rear-facing seat, a social table, or a valuables tray. This modular feature provides an extra storage drawer in the base if left stock, but it can also be optioned with an integrated refrigerator.

(MasterCraft)

The XStar’s already excellent towing ability is enhanced by the all-new Z100 tow point tower, which offers either heritage or rigid cage bimini options, redesigned side tows, XL surf racks, an integrated six-speaker audio pod, MasterCraft logo projection, power folding, and seven different powder-coated color options. Meanwhile, a new hull and a fast-fill/-empty ballast tank promises to provide a wide range of adjustable waves that can be tailored to everyone from beginners to advanced surfers.

(MasterCraft)

“The new XStar is more than just a boat—it’s the ultimate embodiment of MasterCraft’s dedication to

innovation, performance, and luxury,” said MasterCraft executive Greg Miller. “As the flagship of our fleet, it stands as both a testament to our rich legacy and a bold vision for the future. Our team is unwavering in its commitment to crafting high-quality, high-performance boats that serve as the centerpiece of unforgettable moments with friends and family. This latest XStar iteration redefines the boating experience, taking it to unprecedented heights without compromise.”

(MasterCraft)

Pricing info for the new MasterCraft XStar 25 wasn’t provided, but previous XStar generations start well beyond $200,000. Feel free to play with the online configurator and request a quote here.