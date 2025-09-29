This Elite Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition Features 24-Karat Gold Details

The ultra-exclusive ode to Mercedes 12-pot power and performance is limited to just 50 examples.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes is honoring its historic 12-pot lineage’s power, performance, and poshness with the the ultra exclusive Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition. The massive powerplant has been a hallmark of the brand since the 1930s, when the first Maybach-produced 12-cylinder debuted in the Maybach Zeppelin. That legendary model, engineered by Karl Maybach, was lauded for its technically advanced features, performance, and ride comfort, described in a 1934 brochure as “the ultimate automobile of wish fulfilment, characterized by distinguished elegance and power.” The Maybach Zeppelin was one of few of its contemporaries that could crack 100 mph.

(Mercedes-Benz) (Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes V12s that are so revered today were born in the 1990s with the M120, which not only powered its most opulent S-Class sedans but served as the basis for the legendary CLK GRT supercar and even the Pagani Zonda. The modern twin-turbo iteration of the German marque’s V12 primarily powers the Mercedes-Maybach S 680, in which it develops 612 horsepower that pushes the 5,000 pound-plus behemoth to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds.

That very vehicle serves as the basis for the V12 Edition seen here, which has been beautified by the Mercedes’ Manufaktur personalization division. The striking two-tone exterior features olive metallic on the upper body and obsidian black metallic on the lower, separated by a contrasting high-tech silver metallic pinstripe—a meticulous paint application that can take up to ten working days. The exterior’s olive metallic also appears on the five-hole forged wheels but the most striking single detail is arguably the C-pillar’s unique Maybach emblem, featuring chrome, gold and a prominent “12,” a direct tribute to the hood ornament of the historic Maybach Zeppelin.

(Mercedes-Benz) (Mercedes-Benz)

Inside, the cabin brings a smorgasbord of bespoke luxury with Nappa leather in Manufaktur-exclusive saddle brown and complementing high-gloss brown burr walnut wood trim that extends to the handcrafted steering wheel. The vehicle’s rarity is plainly marked by a “1 of 50” badge in the center console and a golden inlay on the rear center console, which features the Maybach emblem framed by twelve golden circles. This intricate inlay alone requires up to seven working days of precise handcraftsmanship. Each of the 50 vehicles will also come with bespoke accessories, including Robbe & Berking silver-plated champagne flutes with edition-specific engraving and a handcrafted key gift box.

The Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition is only available in select markets, with deliveries to customers set to begin in autumn 2025.