The New Ferrari SC40 Pays Tribute To One Of The World’s Greatest Supercars

The legendary Ferrari F40 gets new life in the form of a bespoke one-off from Ferrari’s Special Projects division.

(Ferrari)

The latest bespoke masterpiece from Ferrari’s Special Projects division takes its stylistic inspiration from one of the first and greatest race cars for the road. That would be the F40, which happened to be the final vehicle approved by Enzo Ferrari before its debut in 1987, when it became the sophomore entry in the Ferrari Supercar series of flagship production vehicles. Designed by Pininfarina with a mostly lightweight composite, everything about 1990s bedroom poster icon’s shape screams speed, from the aerodynamic nose and the array of intake ducts that flow all the way to the tail, which is topped with a massive integrated wing.

(Ferrari)

The new SC40, a one-off vehicle, heavily channels—and somewhat softens—the industrial design of its predecessor. It also has a long, low nose, a high fixed rear wing that extends vertically from the engine cover, and engine louvres made of Lexan polycarbonate, but the lines are curvier. The side view is dominated by the intercooler air intakes—a reinterpretation of the F40’s classic NACA duct.

(Ferrari)

The front varies more significantly from its muse, with headlights placed at the very outer corners and surrounded by a black housing that extends downwards to connect with the lower air intake. The SC40 White paint coat is also entirely unique to this car, as are the logos and the aluminum fuel and charging caps.

(Ferrari)

Inside is an abundance of F40-recalling carbon-Kevlar in the footwells, behind the seats, and on parts of the floor mats. This distinctive material is also used for the steering wheel, some dashboard inserts, the engine bay, and the luggage compartment.

(Ferrari)

Like other one-off Ferraris before it, beneath the body is a chassis and powertrain from the Maranello marque’s current lineup. The SC40 is built around the 296 GTB’s 830 hp V6 hybrid, which is good for 60 mph in under 3 seconds.

Suffice it to say, Ferrari’s Special Projects has fully realized its client’s dream—we can only imagine that Enzo would approve.