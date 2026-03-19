Porsche Collector Magnus Walker’s Coolest Cars Can Now Be Yours

From a “Porsche Subaru” to a “hot rod” 911 S, the Porsche-loving designer reveals five favorites from his Outlaw Collection.

(RM Sotheby’s)

Aside from the obvious financial motivation, what compels someone to sell a multimillion-dollar cavalcade of classic, air-cooled Porsches? For Magnus Walker, the dreadlocked founder of countercultural fashion label Serious Clothing and very serious collector/designer of (mostly) 911s, it’s simple: “I’m in my less-is-more phase.” In addition to well over 100 parts, Walker is parting with 16 of his prized Porsches, each in various states of modification ranging from mechanically stock to borderline batshit in the best way possible. Below, Walker identifies five of his favorite picks from the “Outlaw Collection” of Porsches that are currently available to bid on via RM Sotheby’s through March 25.

1976 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 MFI ($200,000 – $250,000)

(RM Sotheby’s)

Casual enthusiasts will dig the vintage G-series body and Carrera RS-spec ducktail—Walker added the distinctive spoiler in black, which provides brilliant contrast against the “Silbermetallic” silver paint coat. But Porsche 911 superfans are liable to come flocking to this listing for its flat-six: the same Bosch mechanical fuel-injected (MFI), 210-horsepower Type 911/83 engine that made the Carrera an icon. According to RM Sotheby’s, Walker’s is one of the final 113 911s featuring the analog injection system—only Porsche’s race cars got MFI after 1976.

(RM Sotheby’s)

Though it’s the rarest in the “The Outlaw Collection,” Walker basically stumbled upon the car when its former owner responded to a wanted ad for a 1964 911. “I asked the guy for the VIN number and got out the Red Book, the Bible, the Holy Grail of Porsche VIN numbers, and went to the year 1976 and went down the engine numbers and serial numbers for the chassis, and I couldn’t find the VIN number,” he said.

“There was no VIN listed with a nine in the middle of it. 911 obviously is the model, six references the year, ‘76, but nine didn’t exist in this Red Book. So then I happened to go online and found a very intensive, detailed thread about a similar car where it showed that if there’s a nine in the VIN number, it represents a homologation car. Something very rare indeed. I wired him the money the same day and then picked the car up the next day.”

1976 Porsche 911 Turbo ($175,000 – $200,000)

(RM Sotheby’s)

“I always sort of jokingly refer to it as my version of a Porsche Subaru. One for the Subie boys as it’s blue and gold,” Walker said of his “Outlaw-style” 1976 Porsche 911 Turbo. Also like a 17-year-old’s “custom-tuned” Subie, there isn’t another one like it, but that’s where the similarities end. Walker created the Fuchs-inspired bronze wheels in collaboration with custom outfit Fifteen52, which pop extra hard against a slightly darker variant of the Minerva Blue Metallic it wore from the factory. The ride height is dropped and the fenders were widened, while the interior features seats clad in leather and corduroy sourced from Walker’s 1978 911 “78SCHR.” This one was made for the European market, making it even more significant.

(RM Sotheby’s)

“The Euro and rest-of-world 3.0-liter 930 Turbos have a little bit more horsepower than the US cars. US-spec is 240 and the Euro/rest-of-world is 260,” Walker explains. “Same engine, same everything except a different cam profile, making slightly more power. Still the 3.0-liter, still the four speed.” While the power makes it quicker, yet another customization makes it “rowdier.”

“I had a sort of semi-custom exhaust put on it called the Hooligan exhaust made by a company called RarlyL8 in Texas,” Walker adds. “So it’s actually got a loud, raspy exhaust, with lots of turbo spool overrun hissing and whirling.”

(RM Sotheby’s)

Collectors will clamor for this one: the 310th 911 ever made and one of a half-dozen imported by Brumos Porsche of Jacksonville, considered to be one of America’s premiere Porsche dealers and a four-time winner of 24 Hours of Daytona as Brumos Racing Team. As opposed to the “Outlaw” 911 Turbo’s many flourishes, the customizations seen on Walker’s version of a “Gentleman’s Racer” are relatively limited to just Fuchs wheels, vintage black Scheel bucket seats, and a slate-gray racing stripe flanked by burgundy accents.

(RM Sotheby’s)

“The car was originally built in 1964 and finished in early 1965, and it’s one that I chased for quite some time,” he says. “I had to work a deal with a guy that took a lot of patience, so that was one thing I learned from this ’65 911: You’ve got to be patient when someone’s thinking of selling a car. Sometimes you get a little too keen, a little too interested, and suddenly they decide the car is not for sale…that deal took about nine months.”

1967 Porsche 911 S ($150,000 – $200,000)

(RM Sotheby’s)

And we’re back on the mod train. However, unlike the aforementioned Porsches, this came to Walker in even crazier condition than its current state. At the time of his acquisition 20 years ago, modern, water-cooled flat sixes were all the rage, but as a die-hard collector, he was hunting for a short-wheelbase early model.

“It wasn’t actually stock, it wore turbo flares and short-wheelbase cars just don’t wear wide bodies well,” he said. “There’s something about the silhouette. It is short and narrow, not muscular and beefy. It’s like a waif as opposed to a voluptuous pinup girl. The really cool thing was that it still had its original fenders. The turbo flares had simply been welded on. I knew that because when you pull out the headlight, the front headlight bucket is stamped with the last three digits of the VIN. The numbers were there, which meant the fenders had never been removed—someone had just grafted the turbo flares onto them.”

(RM Sotheby’s)

His friend, “metal master guru” Frank Turner, “de-turbo-flared” the car, restoring the original short-wheelbase arches. But Walker only deemed it a “hot rod” after discovering an even more extreme modification.

“The other thing I noticed early on was that the car felt zippier than a regular 2.0-liter ’67 S. Later, when I had some engine work done, I found out why. It was still the original, numbers-matching engine, but it was no longer a 2.0-liter—it had been punched out to a 2.3-liter,” he says. “On top of that, it is running what appear to be short-ratio ‘airport’ gears. They’re fantastic for mountain roads and tight, twisty driving, but not so great on the freeway. The result is that gears one through four keep you right in the power band and feel super lively, but there’s not much in the way of top end. It taps out at about a buck twenty, 120 mph, which, honestly, is about as fast as you’d ever want to go anyway.

(RM Sotheby’s)

Among Walker’s most modern 911s, this second-gen GT2 debuted in 2001 as the fastest and most powerful variant yet. Its twin-turbo 3.6-liter flat-six boasted 10 percent more power compared to the 911 Turbo it bested, thanks to a higher boost limit, a larger intercooler, and a less-restrictive exhaust. This example is one of only 184 US-delivery cars for the 2002 model year and one of 1,287 produced in total worldwide from 2001 through 2005. Despite the 996-generation GT2’s aggro reputation, Walker says his mechanically unmodified example is actually approachable.

(RM Sotheby’s)

“It’s a luxurious car where you could do a thousand miles a day in it,” he says. “It’s a great GT touring car, as well as a great daily driver, because it’s not actually rowdy. It’s somewhat civilized, it’s like a wolf in sheep’s clothing; it’s a British boxer in a Savile Row suit that packs a punch.”