The Polaris RZR Pro R Race Replica Is A Desert-Dominating Beast

The most dominant desert-racing machine on the market can now be yours.

(Polaris)

Polaris Factory Racing’s Cayden MacCachren has been kicking an unprecedented amount of ass from behind the wheel of the RZR Pro R Factory side-by-side in his team’s sophomore season, winning the first three of four Southern California Off Road Enthusiasts (SCORE) races to establish a leaderboard-topping 363 points in the series’ Pro UTV Open class standings. And with the final, championship-deciding Baja 1000 imminent, the time is perfectly ripe for Polaris to release a MacCachren-inspired version of the most dominant desert-racing machine on the market.

(Polaris)

If MacCachren secures his second consecutive Baja 1000 win, the RZR Pro R Race Replica’s purple, black and gray livery covering the doors, hood and fascia will officially be historic. The livery returned this year after MacCachren ended the 2023 season in spectacular fashion by notching his first podium of the year with a victory at the grueling 1,310-mile endurance event. Complementing the RZR Pro R Race Replica’s triumphant “Podium Purple” styling is color-matched RZR Fang accent lighting.

Cayden MacCachren (Polaris)

While the 225-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder and continuously variable transmission remain stock, there are several other Race Replica-specific upgrades to note. The Polaris-engineered front and rear bumpers are more robust than ever, as are the Method 407 bead-grip wheels wrapped in formidable BFGoodrich 32-inch tires. Off-road illumination specialist RIGID also contributed a couple of components: a 32-inch lightbar that’s incorporated into the roof and capable of a 20,000-lumen output that travels up to 3,077 feet, as well as a chase light that combines running, brake, reverse and turn-signal lights in a single package. Powersports audio brand Rockford Fosgate also outfitted the RZR Pro R Race Replica with its top-shelf Stage 6 Audio system, which features a 12-inch 400-watt subwoofer, a bass-control knob, and front-door speakers

(Polaris)

“The RZR Pro R Race Replica is a truly special vehicle that embodies Polaris’ deep-rooted passion for racing and the flat-out dominance of our Polaris Factory Racing team,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President and General Manager of Polaris Off Road Vehicles. “Not only is racing integral to our history and our DNA, it continues to be the ultimate proving ground for all RZR vehicles and their amazing capabilities, which allows us to deliver our customers with the best sport side-by-sides on the market. This limited-edition model celebrates that success, while also acknowledging the incredible support of our sponsors who drive our racing program forward.”

(Polaris)

Priced at $45,999 for the two-seat configuration and $49,999 for the four-seat configuration, the 2025 Polaris Pro R Race Replica Edition ships to dealers this November.