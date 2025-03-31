The Porsche 911 Holds Value Better Than Any Other New Car, According To Study
The iconic German sports car has the lowest five-year depreciation rate of any vehicle.
Porsche 911 owners are behind the wheel of a worthy automotive investment, a new study finds. The iconic German-made sports car has the lowest five-year depreciation rate of any vehicle, according to the report from used-car search engine iSeeCars. The auto-focused tech company says it studied over 800,000 5-year-old pre-owned autos sold from March 2024 to February 2025 to collect its data.
The 911 tops a list of 25 new cars with the lowest depreciation rate, with an average dip of 19.5 percent over five years and an average MSRP difference of $24,428. In more good news for Porsche, No. 2 on the value-retaining list is the marque’s 718 Cayman, which drops 21.8 percent in value over five years. Rounding out the top five are the Toyota Tacoma, the Chevrolet Corvette and the Honda Civic which sit at 26 percent, 27.2 percent and 28 percent, respectively, in five-year depreciation.
While those cars may be great at holding their value, others aren’t so lucky. The company also compiled a list of 25 vehicles that have the highest 5-year depreciation. The electric Jaguar I-Pace topped that list with an average depreciation of 72.2 percent over five years and a $51,953 average difference in MRSP. At No. 2 is the luxe BMW 7 Series, which has a 67.1 percent 5-year devaluation rate. The Tesla Model S (with a 65.2 percent depreciation rate), Infiniti QX80 (with a 65.2 percent depreciation rate), and Maserati Ghibli (with a 64.7 percent depreciation rate) rounded out the top five.
The study found that electric vehicles lose the most value after driving off the lot, dropping an average of 58.8 percent over five years. EVs and luxury cars made up 23 out of 25 of the cars that depreciated most, while trucks and hybrids tended to hold their value the best. Check out the lowest and highest depreciating new vehicles below, at least according to iSeeCars.
Top 25 Vehicles With Lowest 5-Year Depreciation
1. Porsche 911
2. Porsche 718 Cayman
3. Toyota Tacoma
4. Chevrolet Corvette
5. Honda Civic
6. Chevrolet Camaro
7. Toyota Tundra
8. Ford Mustang
9. Porsche 718 Boxster
10. Toyota Corolla Hatchback
11. Subaru BRZ
12. Toyota RAV4/RAV4 Hybrid
13. Toyota 4Runner
14. Toyota Corolla
15. Subaru Crosstrek
16. Subaru Impreza
17. Chevrolet Corvette
18. Jeep Wrangler
19. Honda HR-V
20. Ford Ranger
21. Honda Accord
22. Toyota Prius
23. Honda CR-V
24. Subaru WRX
25. Toyota Camry
Top 25 Vehicles With Highest 5-Year Depreciation
1. Jaguar I-Pace
2. BMW 7 Series
3. Tesla Model S
4. Infiniti QX80
5. Maserati Ghibli
6. BMW 5 Series
7. Nissan LEAF
8. Maserati Levante
9. Tesla Model X
10. Cadillac Escalade ESV
11. Land Rover Range Rover
12. Audi A8 L
13. BMW 5 Series
14. Audi Q7
15. Infiniti QX60
16. Cadillac Escalade
17. Audi A6
18. Land Rover Discovery
19. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
20. Audi A7
21. Tesla Model Y
22. Lincoln Navigator L
23. Porsche Taycan
24. Nissan Armada
25. Ford Expedition MAX