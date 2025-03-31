The Porsche 911 Holds Value Better Than Any Other New Car, According To Study

The iconic German sports car has the lowest five-year depreciation rate of any vehicle.

(Porsche 911)

Porsche 911 owners are behind the wheel of a worthy automotive investment, a new study finds. The iconic German-made sports car has the lowest five-year depreciation rate of any vehicle, according to the report from used-car search engine iSeeCars. The auto-focused tech company says it studied over 800,000 5-year-old pre-owned autos sold from March 2024 to February 2025 to collect its data.

The 911 tops a list of 25 new cars with the lowest depreciation rate, with an average dip of 19.5 percent over five years and an average MSRP difference of $24,428. In more good news for Porsche, No. 2 on the value-retaining list is the marque’s 718 Cayman, which drops 21.8 percent in value over five years. Rounding out the top five are the Toyota Tacoma, the Chevrolet Corvette and the Honda Civic which sit at 26 percent, 27.2 percent and 28 percent, respectively, in five-year depreciation.

(Porsche)

While those cars may be great at holding their value, others aren’t so lucky. The company also compiled a list of 25 vehicles that have the highest 5-year depreciation. The electric Jaguar I-Pace topped that list with an average depreciation of 72.2 percent over five years and a $51,953 average difference in MRSP. At No. 2 is the luxe BMW 7 Series, which has a 67.1 percent 5-year devaluation rate. The Tesla Model S (with a 65.2 percent depreciation rate), Infiniti QX80 (with a 65.2 percent depreciation rate), and Maserati Ghibli (with a 64.7 percent depreciation rate) rounded out the top five.

(Jaguar I-Pace)

The study found that electric vehicles lose the most value after driving off the lot, dropping an average of 58.8 percent over five years. EVs and luxury cars made up 23 out of 25 of the cars that depreciated most, while trucks and hybrids tended to hold their value the best. Check out the lowest and highest depreciating new vehicles below, at least according to iSeeCars.

Top 25 Vehicles With Lowest 5-Year Depreciation

1. Porsche 911

2. Porsche 718 Cayman

3. Toyota Tacoma

4. Chevrolet Corvette

5. Honda Civic

6. Chevrolet Camaro

7. Toyota Tundra

8. Ford Mustang

9. Porsche 718 Boxster

10. Toyota Corolla Hatchback

11. Subaru BRZ

12. Toyota RAV4/RAV4 Hybrid

13. Toyota 4Runner

14. Toyota Corolla

15. Subaru Crosstrek

16. Subaru Impreza

18. Jeep Wrangler

19. Honda HR-V

20. Ford Ranger

21. Honda Accord

22. Toyota Prius

23. Honda CR-V

24. Subaru WRX

25. Toyota Camry

Top 25 Vehicles With Highest 5-Year Depreciation

1. Jaguar I-Pace

2. BMW 7 Series

3. Tesla Model S

4. Infiniti QX80

5. Maserati Ghibli

6. BMW 5 Series

7. Nissan LEAF

8. Maserati Levante

9. Tesla Model X

10. Cadillac Escalade ESV

11. Land Rover Range Rover

12. Audi A8 L

13. BMW 5 Series

14. Audi Q7

15. Infiniti QX60

16. Cadillac Escalade

17. Audi A6

18. Land Rover Discovery

19. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

20. Audi A7

21. Tesla Model Y

22. Lincoln Navigator L

23. Porsche Taycan

24. Nissan Armada

25. Ford Expedition MAX